The White Township supervisors gave their blessing Wednesday night to the transfer of a liquor license from Plumville to a supermarket in the township.
“I think it is great that we can support a local-owned business,” Supervisor Sandi Gillette said as the board gave its approval to the proposed state Liquor Control Board transfer of that license from Rosalie D’Alessio in Plumville to Tom and Ann Valeski.
The couple owns Valeski’s Fourth Street BiLo supermarket at 420 N. Fourth St., not far from the downtown Indiana business district.
“I see no problem with it,” Supervisor Gail McCauley said as she moved to approve the shift. Supervisor Eugene Gemmell seconded that motion and it was approved unanimously.
The couple told township Manager Milt Lady they will remodel the store to accommodate seating for food sales required for their venture.
Indiana resident Tom Miller wondered if there weren’t any licenses escrowed for shuttered establishments in the township. Gemmell said it was obvious that the Valeskis had found a deal that works for them.
On the other side of Indiana Borough, corrections have been made to the traffic signal at Warren Road and Ben Franklin Road South. Lady said the lights that had been put on span wires there have been moved to the new mast arms erected for that signal.
“The mast arms didn’t have mounting brackets until last week,” Lady said.
Further out from the suburban sections of the township, a new stormwater drainage pipe will be laid in at a culvert in carrying Bash Road over Fulton Run, replacing two others.
Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson said the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection gave the township a permit for the work.
The board of supervisors approved payments of $128,200 to general contractor Fred L. Burns; $16,815 to plumbing contractor Baer Services; $19,535 to electrical provider Stelco; and $137,844 to heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractor MARC Service for work at S&T Arena.
The overhaul of the 1,000-seat arena in the White Township recreation complex was covered in part by a state Community Conservation Partnership Program grant.
Also Wednesday, Anderson reported that self-response to the 2020 Census remains about 10 percent behind the rate for the 2010 Census.