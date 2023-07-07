Center Township supervisors on Wednesday approved a cooperation agreement between the township and Indiana County to apply for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.
Since 2021, Center Township has worked with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development to apply for and administer the CDBG entitlement program.
So far, the township has received $168,000 in CDBG funding, or $84,000 each year, to go toward a roughly $250,000 storm sewer and street improvement project in Coy.
“The project is going to be around $250,000,” said Sarah Smith, township secretary and treasurer, “so for three years, we’ve been saving that (CDBG funding) to go toward that project.”
The 2023 grant should provide an additional $84,000 in funding, increasing the money reserved for the Coy storm sewer and street improvement project to $252,000. With the 2023 grant, the township should have enough funds to start the project by next year.
“This is the third year,” Smith said, “so, we’re thinking we’ll be able to start the project at the beginning of 2024.”
The scope of the project involves adding new pipes and catch basins for drainage as well as paving the roads, according to township vice chairperson James Gatskie.
The Community Development Block Grant is available to low- and moderate-income communities with populations of at least 4,000. Smith said with Center’s population of roughly 4,400, the township just qualified for the grant.
“Basically, Coy got chosen because it is an entitlement community,” Smith said. “They have to be a low-income community in order to qualify for this grant.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill, which is slated to close in the first half of 2024, are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill. The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop-off for recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard, plastic No. 1 and No. 2).
“We encourage all residents to participate in getting a landfill permit,” Smith said. “They are going to be available until the end of this year. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the beginning of next year, if they will be available or not.”
• Supervisors asked for residents to support Citizens’ Ambulance Service through donations or memberships. Senior household memberships are $65 per year, and regular household memberships are $75 per year. Donations are tax deductible. Citizens’ Ambulance is recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization by the IRS.
• Burning is allowed; however, leaves are not permitted to be burnt within the ordinance. Burn days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.
