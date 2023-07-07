Center Township 1002.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Center Township Municipal Building sign.

Center Township supervisors on Wednesday approved a cooperation agreement between the township and Indiana County to apply for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.

Since 2021, Center Township has worked with the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development to apply for and administer the CDBG entitlement program.