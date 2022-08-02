Center Township supervisors on Monday approved two resolutions to continue work on the Coy storm sewer and street improvement project.
In the first resolution, Resolution 22-04, supervisors approved signing the cooperation agreement between Center Township and Indiana County to apply for and administer the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program. In Resolution 22-05, supervisors approved the scope and three-year plan for the street improvement project.
“(The resolutions) are for the Coy project,” said township vice chairman James Gatskie. “What it is, is they will put pipes and catch basins in for drainage on the full street there, and after they’re done with that, we’ll put paving on the roads.”
The Community Development Block Grant is available to low- and moderate-income communities with populations of at least 4,000. Township secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith said with Center’s population of roughly 4,400, the township just qualified for the grant.
“Basically, Coy got chosen because it is an entitlement community,” Smith said. “They have to be a low-income community in order to qualify for this grant.”
In other news Monday, supervisors said road crews had tarred and chipped a number of roads between July 12-13, including Zagurskie, Young, Allison, Anthony, Ray, Ream and Pierce roads.
The Johnson Road project is still in progress, according to supervisors.
“We’re putting pipe in on Johnson Road to drain water,” Gatskie said. “We’re putting cross-pipes in that go across the road for drainage, and then we’re putting pipes in along the side of the road for drainage. ... They were 18-inch pipes going across the road and 6-inch pipes running along the sides of the road.”
The project is funded by the Dirt and Gravel Grant, administered through the Indiana County Conservation District, according to Gatskie.
Also Monday, supervisors emphasized that 2022 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. The permits reduce landfill fees by approximately two-thirds the regular cost of one load per year. Cash is not accepted at the landfill.