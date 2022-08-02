Center Township 1002.jpg

Center Township supervisors on Monday approved two resolutions to continue work on the Coy storm sewer and street improvement project.

In the first resolution, Resolution 22-04, supervisors approved signing the cooperation agreement between Center Township and Indiana County to apply for and administer the 2022 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program. In Resolution 22-05, supervisors approved the scope and three-year plan for the street improvement project.