GRACETON — Road improvement work remains on tap for residents in Center Township, where the board of supervisors on Tuesday arranged to spend more than $170,000 for more supplies and paving services.
Lindy Paving put in the low bid on hot asphalt for $26,925; Pleasant Unity Supply would provide pipes and catch basins for drainage upgrades at $41,701; and the board said Derry Construction Co., the same firm hired in June to resurface Bethel Church Road, had the low price for additional paving at $107.990.
The next resurfacing project will cover First Street from the traffic in Coral to Graceton Way in Graceton; Graceton Way to Neal Road; and Neal Road from Our Lady of the Assumption Church through Graceton to the Graceton-Coral Sportsman’s Park, and will entail the application of 1,541 ton of asphalt and 154 square yards of street inlets.
“Its nice that one company got both bids; it makes things easier to get both projects done,” said Supervisor Chairman Dave “Butch” Smyers. “They did give us some good prices this year. And it sounds like the possibility that they could be laying asphalt by the end of this month yet. We’re on their schedule. … They want to get to us next if we are ready, and we are almost ready.”
The supervisors also advised residents of Neal, Long and Six Flat roads that a contractor would begin seal coating the roads as early as this week.
At the board’s monthly business meeting — bumped from Monday to Tuesday for the township’s Independence Day holiday — the supervisors also reported that they had heard from the U.S. Postal Service that the government will work with Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company to use some of the fire department’s land to build a new post office in Coral.
The community has been without its own since March 2016, when fire destroyed the Coral post office a short distance from the fire station along First Street. Since then, Coral residents have had to pick up their mail at the Homer City post office.
In January, the government began exploring whether to again set up a post office to serve Coral.
“They have made their final decision,” Smyers said. “They’re doing the paperwork now to lease Coral-Graceton fire company land.”
The meeting was the first since March to be held indoors, and that only was due to rain showers that commenced soon after Smyers called the meeting to order in the parking lot outside the truck garage. With the start of steady rain, the supervisors dragged their table back in through the garage door and five resident spectators scurried under roof to dodge the raindrops for the duration of the meeting.
Due to coronavirus mitigation measures, the board conducted the April, May and June meetings outdoors.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Repeated a plea for township residents to complete their U.S. Census questionnaires. An accurate count would determine whether the township could expect automatic annual allocations of community development grant money or need to compete against other Indiana County municipalities for CDBG funds from the county commissioners.
• Thanked Sarah Shaffer, of Aultman, for her volunteer service in delivering meals to qualifying homes in the Aultman community during the coronavirus outbreak.
• Again stood by the legal opinion of the township’s lawyer, Michael Supinka, who declared that the owners of Route 119 Auto Sales near Yankeetown have met township and state requirements for legal operation of a junkyard.
Supinka wrote his first opinion Jan. 27 and wrote again June 29 to affirm that the company is in compliance.
Township resident James Elliott Sr. persisted in demanding that the business be shut down, and challenged whether the business owner, Joe Shimko, has permission from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to conduct his business — selling junked cars to bulk recycling companies.
The permit is correct, the supervisors said, and Smyers tried to deflect the complaints.
“There’s so much good going on in Center Township,” he said. “Some people want only to bring out the bad. I’m moving on.”
“That permit is not a permit,” Elliott told the supervisors.
“We’re done with it, as far as we’re concerned,” Supervisor James Gatskie said.
• Observed a moment of silence in memory of former Supervisor Robert Pozik Sr., who died Saturday. Pozik was elected in 1999, was re-elected in 2005 and 2011, and retired from the township in mid-2017, a few months before his last term would have expired.