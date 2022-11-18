BLACK LICK — A flat budget for 2023 has been posted for a month of public review and comment at the Burrell Township municipal office.
The township supervisors Wednesday voted to display the spending plan until the next meeting.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
BLACK LICK — A flat budget for 2023 has been posted for a month of public review and comment at the Burrell Township municipal office.
The township supervisors Wednesday voted to display the spending plan until the next meeting.
The supervisors said only the street light fee would be increased because Penelec has increased its rates. The increase would cost the average household served by street lights “just a couple bucks a year,” according to the supervisors.
Few line items will change much. Diesel fuel will cost more. It costs almost twice as much as it did a year ago, Chairman Larry Henry said, but it won’t push the township into deficit spending. The budget lists $854,000 in expenses, coming in almost $8,000 short of the anticipated $862,000 of revenue for the year.
Tax rates will stay the same: 1.02 mills on real estate for general operations, 0.27 mill to fund the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department and 0.078 mill for fire hydrant system maintenance.
The supervisors will consider final approval on Dec. 21.
In other business, the supervisors agreed to reappoint Mark Schaeffer, David Henry and John Ihli to new terms on the Burrell Township Sewer Authority board and appointed Carol Dellafiora, of Coral, to the Burrell Township Library Board.
Library Director Jen Van Hannak said Dellafiora “has a passion for reading” and is eager to help with fundraising toward the construction of the new library and municipal building on Main Street in Black Lick.
She fills the vacancy left by the departure in October of R.K. Shoemaker.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.