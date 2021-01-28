White Township’s board of supervisors has started the process of recreating a parks and recreation commission.
On Wednesday at the suggestion of Supervisor Sandi Gillette, the board voted 5-0 to create a panel that would serve as “an additional set of eyes” about matters affecting the parks and playgrounds in the township.
Gillette said it is something needed for “a busy season ahead” at recreation facilities across the township.
The new board or commission would succeed the former Indiana Area Recreation & Parks Commission that encompassed the township, Indiana Area School District and Indiana Borough. That commission was dissolved in May 2019.
Township officials said Wednesday that the borough has pledged funding toward recreation, but nothing has been received “for a number of years.”
Board Chairman George Lenz said there was “a need for White Township residents to be involved in doing input for recreation-related activities.”
The number of people providing that input wasn’t established Wednesday night. Gillette said it could involve five, seven or nine members.
“All must be from Indiana County, preferably from White Township,” Supervisor Gene Gemmell said.
“I want citizens of White Township,” Lenz said. “You don’t live in this township, you don’t get a vote. We provide recreation for every municipality in Indiana County.”
Apparently the panel would provide input that won’t require hiring a consultant, something that had been on Manager Milt Lady’s plate for months.
Lady said it was no longer necessary to have a request for proposals for a consultant, who would have worked with a rec board and with the township’s administration.
“I think we are really fortunate to have Ryan Shaffer as our recreation director,” Gillette said.
She also proposed revising the township’s executive session procedure. Her plan remains on the table following some additions made by the board chairman.
“George’s comments are excellent and just add additional clarification,” Gillette said.
The board went into executive session at the start of its meeting to deal with a legal matter. That session lasted 30 minutes, after which the supervisors heard a presentation by arborist Todd Sherbondy of Davey Tree Expert Company, who came at the invitation of Friends of White’s Woods.
FWW has been fighting township plans to remove invasive and non-desirable plant growth, as well as what its consultant, Millstone Land Management LLC, calls bolstering “forest health, aesthetics and safety” on portions of the nearly 250-acre White’s Woods Nature Center on the township’s border with Indiana Borough’s north end.
Sherbondy’s argument, known as iTree, in a nutshell is that the township does not need to cut down any trees, but rather let them grow and provide thousands of dollars — $643,945, to be exact — worth of carbon sequestration.
“Many communities throughout the world are racing to plant trees,” said Sherbondy, who hails from the Monroeville-East Pittsburgh area. “Many economic and health benefits have been linked to trees.”
He said removal of the trees would release 27,000 tons of carbon dioxide and reduce a watershed that can contain 200,000 gallons of storm water runoff.
“There are programs available for carbon credits,” Sherbondy said. “The trees are actually working for the residents of the community.”
Lady said Sherbondy’s analysis is geared toward clear cutting.
“We are trying to improve the health and do selective cutting,” Lady said. “Younger trees grow faster and bigger. The whole inventory that was done back in the very beginning was for due diligence.”
Sherbondy said it would be better not to remove trees selectively, saying that the overall health of the woods would be better off without it.
After the meeting, FWW President Sara King said the draft of the township’s stewardship plan for woodlot management goes well beyond removing dead and diseased trees.
She pointed, for instance, to Millstone Management Goals and Objectives, where the Marion Center-based consultant said “wood products were assessed and valued on species, quality, and merchantability.”
That draft was submitted in May to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Lady said the township is still waiting for a response from DCNR.
Asked by Lenz about what he would do with the deer population, Sherbondy said he’s seen information from other foresters about deer management but could not answer the board chairman’s questions.
In answer to a member of the audience, Sherbondy said willows would be better than the poplars that are the dominant species in White’s Woods.
“It would make a dramatic difference,” Sherbondy told retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania journalism professor David Loomis.
In other business, the supervisors chose to take time to go over letters of interest sent to the township for two vacancies on the White Township Planning Commission and a third on the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
A decision could come at the next board meeting Feb. 10.
The township also is preparing a response to Indiana Borough’s letter submitted in November in comments regarding the newly revised comprehensive plan.
“Our administrative staff has spent a lot of time on it,” Lenz said. “I am so overwhelmed with all the work we have done with storm water management.”
The borough stressed storm water management concerns, but also asked the township to “define smart growth” as included in the plan.