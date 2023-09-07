White Township supervisors inspect crosswalk

From left, supervisors Gail McCauley, Gene Gemmell and Sandi Gillette, assistant road superintendent Ken Deabenderfer and supervisor George Lenz inspected pedestrian safety improvement measures added to Saltsburg Avenue as part of the township’s complete streets policy.

 Submitted photo

White Township supervisors on Friday celebrated safety and accessibility features added to Saltsburg Avenue as part of the township’s complete streets policy.

Supervisors unanimously adopted a complete streets policy in August 2022 as a non-binding tool to address the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, alternative transportation users and motor vehicle drivers throughout the township.