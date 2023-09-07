White Township supervisors on Friday celebrated safety and accessibility features added to Saltsburg Avenue as part of the township’s complete streets policy.
Supervisors unanimously adopted a complete streets policy in August 2022 as a non-binding tool to address the transportation needs of pedestrians, bicyclists, alternative transportation users and motor vehicle drivers throughout the township.
In one of the township’s most recent transportation projects, Derry Construction Co. paving crews resurfaced the length of Saltsburg Avenue from Rose Street to Rustic Lodge Road, and township road crews applied crosswalk markings between the Indiana County Transit Authority bus center and the employee parking lot, according to a township news release.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation marked Saltsburg Avenue from end to end with bicycle lane markers, known as “sharrows,” that remind motorists to share the road with bike riders, the news release said.
The township’s efforts on Saltsburg Avenue signal a prelude to a comprehensive program of crosswalk and lane marking upgrades at more than a dozen signalized intersections and other busy crossing points throughout the township.
In an upcoming project, funded by a Local Share Account program grant of more than $80,000 through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, township road crews will mark traffic/pedestrian control features on Route 286 at Airport Road/Ober Road; South Sixth Street (Route 954) at Lucerne Road/Ferguson Road; South Sixth Street (Route 954) at Indian Springs Road; Rose Street at Hoodlebug Trail; Oakland Avenue at Rose Street/Warren Road; Warren Road at Lilac Street; Ben Franklin Road South at Lowe’s Drive No. 1; Ben Franklin Road South at Lowe’s Drive No. 2; Ben Franklin Road at Shelly Drive; Philadelphia Street at Ben Franklin Road; and Philadelphia Street at Shelly Drive; North 12th Street at Forest Ridge Road; and Clinton Street at Josephine Avenue.
Along with PennDOT, White Township will share the duty of remarking the crosswalks and lane lines at the intersections on Wayne Avenue that have been resurfaced in 2023.
