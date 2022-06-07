Center Township supervisors said Monday they would enforce grass ordinances more strictly this year, giving offenders from 2021 one warning before taking them to the magistrate.
“Our code enforcement officer has been putting pressure on Center Township residences that are not complying with township (grass) ordinances,” said board chairman Matthew Housholder. “Repeat offenders from last year have been given one final warning before being taken to the magistrate for prosecution.”
The township had been more lenient on enforcing grass ordinances last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Housholder explained. Supervisors said they are willing to work with residences to correct ordinance violations, but they aren’t extending the same leniency as last year.
In other news Monday, supervisors said the township would be mowing roadway berms less often due to higher fuel prices. In prior years, the township would have someone mowing the berms every day, explained board secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith. But to preserve budget funds, supervisors said they would mow the berms as-needed this year rather than daily.
“Fuel costs are out of this world and keep getting worse,” Smith said. “We don’t have the budget for it.”
Township supervisors approved two bids Monday, accepting Pleasant Unity Supply’s bid for pipe and catch basins and Accent Fuels’ bid for fuel.
Supervisors accepted Pleasant Unity Supply’s bid of:
• 24-inch smooth bore pipe for $37.28 per unit delivered at job site
• 18-inch smooth bore pipe for $19.64 per unit delivered at job site
• 15-inch smooth bore pipe for $14.46 per unit delivered at job site
• 12-inch pipe for $10.69 per unit delivered at job site
• 10-inch pipe for $9.95 per unit delivered at job site
• 8-inch smooth wall perf for $7.28 per unit delivered at job site
• 2-by-2 catch basins and 2-by-2 grates for $459 per unit delivered at job site
• 2-by-4 catch basins including frames and 2-by-4 grates for $862 per unit delivered at job site
Supervisors accepted Accent Fuel’s bid of 15.5 cents above weekly terminal pricing, which was more favorable than Townsend Gas and Oil’s bid of 19.75 cents above weekly terminal pricing.
Also Monday, supervisors approved a motion to convert First Commonwealth Bank Public Entity Analysis Checking Accounts to First Commonwealth Bank Business Accounts in an effort to cease unnecessary account analysis fees.
Housholder announced that 2022 Evergreen Landfill permits and coupons are available in the Center Township office for township residents with a valid ID. Fees at the landfill are approximately a third of the normal cost of one load per year.
Cash will not be accepted at the landfill.