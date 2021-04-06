GRACETON — Add this to your list of signs that the pandemic is easing.
The Center Township board of supervisors on Monday conducted business in their traditional office room after holding public sessions for 12 months in the parking lot and the truck garage.
Supervisors and guests all were masked but didn’t observe the distancing that the workshop had afforded them since fall.
Their parking lot sessions were one of the few, if not the only, series of municipal meetings held under the sky to help halt spread of coronavirus.
Supervisors Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said the township would share in $440,061 of federal American Rescue Plan aid for pandemic-related economic stress.
Half would be paid to the township in June, the other half in June 2022, he said.
Some of the money was earmarked to help the Homer City Boosters to replace a worn mower used to care for the sprawling grounds of the baseball complex in the township.
The supervisors would put $10,000 toward the price and had their attorney draft a legal paper that would give the township full ownership of the machine in the unlikely demise of the Boosters program, Smyers said.
The supervisors said they would hire Davis Trucking, of Burrell Township, for hauling road surfacing materials that they planned to purchase at prices given the Westmoreland County Council of Governments (COG). Midland Oil and Derry/Ligonier Stone are the suppliers for the COG’s coalition of members.
The supervisors rejected a bid for asphalt supplies and said the township would solicit bids again for asphalt, diesel fuel and drain pipes.
Road work in coming weeks will mean temporary closings of Sexton and Ginter roads, the supervisors said. No dates have been set yet.
The township also has teamed with Homer City Borough to accept bids and select a paving contractor to work on a street shared by the borough and the township near Memorial Park, Smyers said.
Design of an improvement project for Entry Way is almost complete, and soon the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the administrator of the township’s Community Development Block Grant program, will seek bids for the work.
Smyers appealed to township residents to avoid burning trash during the dry spring weather.
“Firefighters have better things to do than put out brush fires that could have been prevented,” Smyers said.
Sarah Shaffer, an officer of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, concurred with the warning. First responders have answered dozens of calls to extinguish wildfires the past month.
Shaffer reported that the Aultman department has phased into more in-person fundraising events as the pandemic wanes. Bingo games, a gun bash and an Easter egg hunt have been among recent activities.
Coral-Graceton fire department plans a fundraising hoagie sale April 17 and the benefit James “Posey” Flowers Memorial Golf Tournament on June 20, Shaffer said.
She said the Homer City fire company plans to reopen its soft-serve ice cream stand from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays beginning May 15.