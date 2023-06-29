WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously approved extending the township Stewardship Committee’s timeline until the end of the year to develop a stewardship plan for White’s Woods.

The Stewardship Committee, which was formed in 2022, was originally given an 18-month timeline to develop a stewardship plan for the forest, but due to some delays, the committee felt an extension was necessary to refine that plan.