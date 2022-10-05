Center Township supervisors on Monday announced that they finalized the Johnson Road Project after submitting paperwork with the Indiana County Conservation District in September.
ICCD awarded $57,360 to the township in May for the pipe and drainage project through a Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road Maintenance grant.
“We put about 1,100 feet of underdrain in and 10 or so cross pipes to get rid of the .... flooding up there,” said board chairman Matthew Housholder. “We had to turn in the paperwork to the Indiana County Conservation District to get our money.”
Housholder said the township has acquired another grant to fund a similar project along Henry Road.
“We got another grant for Henry Road,” Housholder said. “We’re going to do something on that road (because it) floods over, too, when it rains pretty heavy.”
Housholder said township road crews are currently working on a number of paving projects and have already completed paving along Tillio Lane, Dolores Road and Green Road.
“We’re still paving a couple streets,” Housholder said. “We already paved Tillio Lane, Dolores Road and Green Road.”
Also Monday, supervisor James Gatskie congratulated Center Township emergency management coordinator Sarah Shaffer for getting nominated for the 2022 Leader’s Circle Female Civic Leader Award.
Shaffer is one of four finalists nominated for the award, which will be presented Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Indiana Country Club.
“The Female Civic Leader Award ... is to honor volunteerism and doing things for the public,” Shaffer said. “So, the (Luther Chapel Lutheran Church in Coral) nominated me, they said because of all the things I do. ... I don’t think I do that much. I do what I do because I like it.”
Shaffer said she doesn’t know who will likely win the award, but she’s impressed to be one of the finalists. The other three finalists include Rose Strittmatter, who was nominated by First Commonwealth Bank; Katie Rescenete, who was nominated by Quota of Indiana; and Helena Rados Derr, who was nominated by S&T Bank.
In other news Monday, supervisors made a number of announcements, including:
• Road and sewer crews are still checking catch basins for debris, removing fallen trees and mowing roadway berms.
• 2022 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are still available at the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill. The landfill has a building near the scale area for dropping off recyclables.
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department will host a gun bash Saturday, Oct. 15, at the fire hall. Tickets for the event are $10, or participants can pay a $10 entry fee at the door. The event will feature food, beverages, gun raffles/giveaways and more.
• The Aultman fire hall will be set up as a Halloween haunted house that residents can visit Oct. 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.
• A First Responder Appreciation Day event will take place at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Homer City Church of the Nazarene, followed by a luncheon. First responders are asked to wear their uniforms or identifying clothing as well as bring an emergency vehicle. Those interested in attending the event must RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 26, by calling Harold at (724) 388-0960 or Sarah at (724) 541-4868.