The public comment portion of the meeting opened with Friends of White’s Woods President Sara King calling attention to the 2020-2024 Pennsylvania Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, as issued recently by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
She had given Manager Milt Lady a copy of it to distribute to township supervisors.
King pointed to how the plan’s “highest priority” is “maintaining existing park and recreation areas,” where the top activities carried out by more than 70 percent of Pennsylvanians are hiking, walking and running.
The FWW president also pointed to what those surveyed called the “highest priority — maintaining existing park and recreation areas.”
After the meeting she noted two other facts from the state’s report: that 93 percent of those between ages 18 and 34 engaged in some type of outdoor recreation last year, as did 70 percent of those over 65 years of age.
Then, in comments also included in a letter submitted to the Gazette, Friends of White’s Woods Vice President David Dahlheimer said township officials have refused to participate in public conversation about the nearly-250-acre nature preserve since his organization filed suit against those officials in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
Dahlheimer said he wondered why concerns “filed in a legal complaint somehow renders it impossible for them to answer questions, or respond to letters, about the nature center.”
Supervisor Eugene Gemmell said the group forgot about a letter to the editor written by Tim Fitchett, staff attorney at Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services and counsel to Friends of White’s Woods, critical of what he called a direct violation of the state’s Sunshine Act by the township.
Gemmell said he was willing to work with FWW about a recreation commission and other issues until that letter appeared July 27.
“I am not voting to do anything until this lawsuit is settled,” Gemmell said.
Discussion of a forestry or recreation commission has continued. Lady said he is obtaining some budget numbers for a recreation consultant to look at, though he said “that will take some time.”
DCNR also is involved in the evolution of a stewardship plan for White’s Woods. Lady said he still hadn’t heard any comments from DCNR about the draft proposal made public some time ago.
Other discussion involved the alleged activity of the consultant hired for White’s Woods.
FWW Board Member Fred Heilman said Mike Lawer of Millstone Land Management LLC was impersonating FWW on an Instagram page.
“Mr. Lawer appears to be posting (on Instagram) under the name of Friends of White’s Woods,” said Sierra Davis, who stressed again that she isn’t a member of FWW.
Board Chairman George Lenz said that was a topic discussed previously. He said Lawer is an independent contractor, not an employee of the township, and that what he does on his own time is his own business.
“It’s his private account,” Supervisor Sandi Gillette said. “It is no different from Facebook.”
FWW Board Member Norma Tarnoff said the actions are an indication of Lawer’s lack of maturity. That wasn’t her only criticism.
She questioned why there are restrictions on posting information in the nature preserve.
“We don’t want fliers and papers all over our parks,” Lady said. He said there is an internal policy that any communication must be submitted to the recreation director for his approval before it can be posted in township parks.
The township manager also pointed to bulletin boards found at the municipal building along Indian Springs Road.
Solicitor Matthew Ross eventually pulled the plug on public discussion of White’s Woods, citing the lawsuit FWW had filed against the township.
After Wednesday’s meeting, the supervisors went into executive session to discuss a real estate action, as well as the continued case in Common Pleas Court between FWW and the township.