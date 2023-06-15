WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors unanimously approved purchasing materials to renovate around 5,000 square feet of flooring on the turf rink side of the S&T Bank Arena during a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.

The township approved a roughly $29,000 purchase contract with Forbo Flooring to acquire the wood-based flooring and materials needed for the project. Township recreation director Ryan Shaffer said that after a year of research, he wanted to contract with Forbo because of its low prices and exclusive products that met the recreation complex’s specific needs.