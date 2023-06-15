White Township supervisors unanimously approved purchasing materials to renovate around 5,000 square feet of flooring on the turf rink side of the S&T Bank Arena during a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.
The township approved a roughly $29,000 purchase contract with Forbo Flooring to acquire the wood-based flooring and materials needed for the project. Township recreation director Ryan Shaffer said that after a year of research, he wanted to contract with Forbo because of its low prices and exclusive products that met the recreation complex’s specific needs.
“(Forbo’s) product line is pretty exclusive,” Shaffer said. “It’s a wood-based product that’s similar to linoleum, but it’s a sports-specific version of it. There’s not, that I’ve found, a wood-based alternative that you can match against it.
“Another product line we looked at was traditional hardwood floors, like what you’d find in a high school gym for basketball ... but the price points on those are real high, and there were concerns that it wouldn’t meet our needs exactly, especially for pickleball because of the ball bounce.”
Shaffer said he wants to replace the front corner portion of the turf rink’s flooring due to high demand, especially in pickleball and youth basketball. After Shaffer purchases the materials, he’ll have to contract with another company to install the flooring.
“Now that we’re approved by the board to proceed with the material purchase, we just need to find ourselves a local and qualified installer,” Shaffer said, “because we don’t feel our crew is capable of installing flooring of this type in this big of an area.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors authorized township manager Chris Anderson and solicitor Ryan Fritz to draft a speed limit ordinance for Sexton Road. Presently, the road has no legally imposed speed limit, meaning law enforcement officers cannot ticket people for speeding along the roadway.
“In coordination with the solicitor, Chris will write up the legal language that authorizes posting a speed limit,” said township public relations and communications specialist Chauncey Ross. “(Then), they’ll bring the draft ordinance to the supervisors. (The supervisors) will vote to advertise it for public review and comment, and then (the supervisors) will do another vote to enact it.”
After supervisors settle on and enact a speed limit, law enforcement will be able to stop and ticket people for speeding.
Also Wednesday, supervisors passed a number of motions and announcements, including:
• Approving Mike Tyree as a consultant to Anderson to address the impact of fallen trees in White’s Woods. According to Ross, fallen trees in White’s Woods have opened up the forest’s canopy, and supervisors are concerned about the environmental impact that may have.
• Renewing UPMC as the township’s health insurance provider with a 3.5 percent increase in cost.
• Approving a proclamation to recognize Flag Day on June 14.
• Derry Construction Co., from Latrobe, will begin repaving Saltsburg Avenue today. Supervisors approved Derry’s $355,884.90 road paving bid during an April 12 supervisors meeting. The project also includes resurfacing portions of Martin Road over the next two-three weeks, according to Ross.
