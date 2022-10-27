White Twp Sign.jpg

In a 3-2 vote, White Township supervisors on Wednesday approved moving forward with an agreement that would give the township control of Wolf Run Drive should Villas at Wolf Run Crossing meet township stipulations on liability and road standards.

Township manager Chris Anderson initially laid out four stipulations for the township to take over Wolf Run Drive: No. 1, pillars located on the outside lanes of Wolf Run Drive would need to be removed or moved back; No. 2, Wolf Run Crossing would need to maintain the “island” common area in the middle of the neighborhood; No. 3, Wolf Run Crossing would need to undergo a maintenance agreement regarding a damp spot located in one of the seams of the roadway; and No. 4, Wolf Run Crossing would need to write a deed dedicating the roadway to the township and a hold-harmless agreement that would shift the burden of liability away from the township.