In a 3-2 vote, White Township supervisors on Wednesday approved moving forward with an agreement that would give the township control of Wolf Run Drive should Villas at Wolf Run Crossing meet township stipulations on liability and road standards.
Township manager Chris Anderson initially laid out four stipulations for the township to take over Wolf Run Drive: No. 1, pillars located on the outside lanes of Wolf Run Drive would need to be removed or moved back; No. 2, Wolf Run Crossing would need to maintain the “island” common area in the middle of the neighborhood; No. 3, Wolf Run Crossing would need to undergo a maintenance agreement regarding a damp spot located in one of the seams of the roadway; and No. 4, Wolf Run Crossing would need to write a deed dedicating the roadway to the township and a hold-harmless agreement that would shift the burden of liability away from the township.
Supervisor Rich Gallo motioned to allow the township to take over Wolf Run Drive but omitted the stipulation that the brick pillars be removed.
“We had four stipulations there,” Gallo said. “I agreed with three of the stipulations. But one was the pillars. I felt it was unnecessary to have them remove the pillars and move them back because of the cost and the expense of that, and I think they look pretty nice.”
Supervisors Eugene Gemmell and Sandi Gillette voted to approve Gallo’s motion, and supervisor Gail McCauley and chairman George Lenz voted against the motion.
“Wolf Run Crossing is a homeowner association that requested that the township take over their roads over off West Pike,” Anderson said. “Close to their entrance way, they have pillars on the edge of the street, and the discussion here was whether to remove those pillars or allow them to remain. ... The concerns are if a snow plow hits those pillars or if a vehicle strikes those pillars.”
McCauley said she was concerned about drivers hitting the pillars and the damage they could do to township vehicles when plowing snow.
“I’m concerned about a driver getting hurt,” McCauley said. “I’m concerned about damage to one of our vehicles.”
According to Anderson, two township road crew members who analyzed the pillars said the pillars could cause safety issues when plowing during heavy snowfall, such as 12-18 inches of snow.
Gemmell, however, said the pillars are far enough off the roadway that they shouldn’t be an issue.
“I frankly see nothing wrong with the pillars,” he said. “They’re located way back off the highway. If they were right out where you turn off the highway, I would say they’d have to be a problem. But they’re way back. They’re out of the way. ... I can’t see that would be a problem plowing. I just can’t see it.”