BLACK LICK — Larry Henry was re-elected Monday to another term as chairman of the Burrell Township board of supervisors at the township’s annual re-organization meeting. Dan Shacreaw was named vice president for the year.
Supervisors Henry, Shacreaw and John Shields unanimously approved each item on the agenda for the yearly session.
They appointed each other to serve as roadmasters of the labor crew, they reappointed Mandy Hoover as secretary/treasurer, named Henry the chief executive officer of the township and re-appointed Floyd Hilty as the vacancy board chairman.
The vacancy board would consist of Hilty and two of the supervisors on an occasion when a vacancy occurs and the two remaining supervisors cannot agree on a replacement. The vacancy board chairman essentially would carry the swing vote to break a tie and fill the vacancy.
The supervisors held off a vote on awarding pay raises to the township employees pending a scheduled meeting Tuesday of the board of auditors, who hold power to decide pay rates for the elected supervisors in their roles as township road crew employees.
However, a new resignation and an earlier unfilled vacancy on the board of auditors left the panel unable to convene Tuesday for its own annual reorganization.
The supervisors are scheduled to meet Jan. 19 but may call a special meeting sooner for the purpose of appointing replacements.
At the supervisors’ meeting, Shawn Carnahan was named ordinance enforcement officer and emergency management coordinator, attorney Michael Supinka was reappointed solicitor, James Garvin was named consulting engineer, the design firm Gibson-Thomas was retained as bridge engineer and Greensburg-area CPA firm Rennie & Associates was named consulting auditor.
The supervisors ratified the earlier election of Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company officers by the members of the company: Chief Josh Hutcheson, First Assistant Chief Josh Wissinger, Second Assistant Chief Mike Sheriff, Third Assistant Chief Randy McKendrick and Captain Jamie Quick. They approved the administrative officers: President Sheriff, Vice President Wissinger, Treasurer George Chakot, Secretary Jeffrey Doak and trustees Hutcheson, Quick and Darryl McKendrick.
The board approved the fire company’s list of scheduled fundraising and community events including the Indiana County Firefighters Convention set for June 14 to 18.
Business and working hours for the township office and road crew will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The supervisors allocated 21 days of vacation and 13 holidays for the staff.
The board will conduct monthly public business meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the township office.