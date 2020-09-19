BLACK LICK — The Burrell Township supervisors have enacted an ordinance that tightens control over the berms and shoulders of township-owned roads.
The “Burrell Township Right-of-Way Ordinance” prohibits vehicles from being parked on the edges of the roads so they obstruct traffic or maintenance workers. It bans mailboxes from being posted less than 24 inches from the edge of the pavement, where they could obstruct the view of drivers.
It also requires permits and sets standards for construction of driveways connecting with the roads, sets fees for permits and imposes fines of up to $750 and jail time of up to six months for anyone convicted of violating the ordinance.
Adoption of the new regulation came with little discussion Wednesday evening at the supervisors’ monthly meeting — or earlier.
“This has been out there for two months,” Chairman Larry Henry said. “I don’t think anyone stopped in to read it.”
“No one even called about it,” Supervisor John Shields said.
The supervisors in August said the ordinance would have little impact on existing situations, that it would have more bearing on future driveway construction and that it would be the guideline for keeping roads clear and passable going forward.
“As long it’s not an issue, it’s not going to be an issue,” Henry said.
“As it is, every driveway in the township would be grandfathered in. This is for anything new,” supervisor Dan Shacreaw said.
Six years past the introduction of plans for a $2.5 billion cross-state natural gas pipeline, a public affairs representative for the project told the supervisors that the work is finished.
Christopher Koop, of Wexford-based Energy Transfer, told the supervisors on behalf of Sunoco Logistics that the path of the pipeline through Burrell, West Wheatfield and East Wheatfield townships in Indiana County has been restored to pre-2014 conditions.
Koop praised the supervisors for maintaining lines of communication between the township and Sunoco during construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline. Built alongside existing gas pipes, the new high-volume line links the Marcellus and Utica shale natural gas extraction sites of Western Pennsylvania with a processing and distribution center in Marcus Hook, Delaware County.
“Pipeline construction has a lot of impact on communities; there’s a lot of traffic and noise that people aren’t used to. We worked really hard to make sure that there was a good line of communication … understanding that complaints can happen and there were things we needed to address, given the magnitude of the project,” Koop said.
The project involved two conduits: a 20-inch pipe that went into service in late 2018 and a 16-inch pipe that was completed in 2019.
“The name of the game here in Indiana County this year was right-of-way restoration and syncing up with the townships to make sure that any damage that was done to roads during construction was taken care of. That’s been taken care of … and tonight is about saying thank you for your patience and hospitality.”
Henry said the township has had a lot of experience with heavy construction and logging projects that wore on township roads and lands.
“You guys have been by far one of the best, up-front, with lines of communications,” Henry said. “It was daily phone calls and text messages, even weekends.” The company, he said, covered the $255,000 cost of restoring local roads.
“Complaints were minimal for this size of project,” Shields said.
Koop said he would remain the township’s point of contact during the ongoing operation of the pipeline.
The supervisors also acknowledged a notice from Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board of an application for the transfer of a liquor license to Laurel Highlands Restaurant and Catering, apparently the new owner of the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center.
The board reported that Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company would hold a fundraising hoagie sale Oct. 3; the township office would be closed for Columbus Day, Oct. 12; and the supervisors would next meet on Oct. 21.