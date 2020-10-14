The White Township Planning Commission has opened the door for public comment regarding the township’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan.
The 20-page “White Township 2020 Priorities” is an update of a plan approved in 2008.
It basically includes among its goals to “promote quality residential areas in a variety of settings in a full-service community.”
Township consultant Denny Puko said the plan “zeroes in on what’s important” in White Township.
“As such,” the draft document said, “it contains elemental plans for several topics (such as) land use; housing; conservation; transportation; community facilities, including recreation; (and) interrelationships.”
In turn, the document goes on, “each plan includes background on current issues and needs plus recommendations for township actions. Recommendations range from specific actions like ordinance amendments and public improvement projects to problem-solving ideas that merit further consideration and action planning. The plans and their recommendations represent the best opportunities to maintain and improve White Township and the quality of life of its citizens.”
The plan has been the object of a series of meetings this year.
The next step will be for the township board of supervisors to authorize a 45-day comment period, which would be followed by final approval that could come at year’s end.
Also Tuesday, at the request of Richard R. and Nancy L. Vennard, the commission gave conditional approval to expansion plans for Vennard Crossroads Convenience Store at 4985 Luzerne Road off of South Sixth Street.
It would be an 821-square-foot addition to the existing store, with a caf￩, a walk-in cooler, a new front entrance and a handicapped parking space.
Township Assistant Manager Chris Anderson said that, due to the sensitive nature of the nearby environment, that stormwater best management practices should be carried out as part of the plan.
The commission also signed off on a sewage facilities planning module for the Huff property along Fenton Road. The proposal also must be signed off by the board of supervisors then sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for approval.
The commission also approved two final minor subdivisions.
One for Margaret G. Lazor at Wilson and High streets involves dividing an existing 15,000-square-foot property into two equal parcels.
Another for Brian Mock along Hunters Lane and Lowman Road involves attaching a 0.105-acre property to an existing 0.964-acre residual tract.
Township planners also revisited a situation along a cul-de-sac, Winchester Road in Brookwood Estates, a residential area, where a property owner was doing commercial activity in a private garage. Anderson said the garage owner was willing to work with the township to resolve that situation.