White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously rejected bids to install restrooms at Kennedy-King Park due to the bids exceeding the township’s budget for the project.
The township received a $176,207 Local Share Account grant in March for Kennedy-King Park upgrades and a road safety improvement project. Supervisors allocated $94,977 of that grant to go toward installing restrooms at the park, but the bids supervisors received in August reached around $190,000.
“The current bids are right around $190,000, and we budgeted around $96,000,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “With that big of a difference, we owe it to ourselves and the municipality to look at options.”
Anderson said the township is looking into modifying the scope and design of the restroom project to come up with other, cheaper options. He said it’s too early to tell at this point what those other options may be.
“It’s only been two weeks since we opened the bid, so we haven’t had the time to really look at the options,” Anderson said. “But, what we plan to do is basically look at the design, see if there’s an area we can eliminate, like the storage area, if there’s different fixtures, things like that. And if not, then (we’ll) look at a whole other option. ... I would say in the next month or so, we’re going to come back with the Option B and go from there.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors unanimously accepted a $215,146.79 bid from M and B Services LLC, of Clarion, to complete the second phase of the traffic signal project at Ben Franklin, Indian Springs and Warren roads.
“Several years ago, the first phase of the project included (installing) the left turn arrow onto Warren Road,” Anderson said. “That (phase) included (installing) dual mast arms on Ben Franklin and Indian Springs roads. What this phase of the project would do would put mast arms on Warren Road on both ends approaching the intersection. ... So, phase 1 included new mast arms, and this just completes that project.”
Anderson said installing those mast arms is necessary to install a larger traffic signal at that intersection.
Also Wednesday, township recreation director Ryan Shaffer said the Indiana Coin Club’s bi-annual coin show is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the White Township Recreation Complex, on the turf side of the ice rink.
“I’d recommend people get there before 2 p.m. because it really starts winding down 2 p.m. and after,” Shaffer said. “There’s typically a show in March, and there’s always one in September, so this is our September show.”
Shaffer said the coin show will feature a variety of rare coins, precious metals and other collectables people can enjoy aside from just coin enthusiasts.
“Last I heard, there were probably about 30 vendors coming in, so as far as coin shows go, it’s actually a pretty good sized show,” Shaffer said. “They’ll have old treasury bonds and stuff like that, that have a kind of nostalgic value. You kind of have your super collectors and your people that might just be hunting for a deal.”
