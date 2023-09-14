WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unanimously rejected bids to install restrooms at Kennedy-King Park due to the bids exceeding the township’s budget for the project.

The township received a $176,207 Local Share Account grant in March for Kennedy-King Park upgrades and a road safety improvement project. Supervisors allocated $94,977 of that grant to go toward installing restrooms at the park, but the bids supervisors received in August reached around $190,000.