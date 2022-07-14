Derry Construction Co. paving crews are set to complete the Chevy Chase community paving project by Friday, according to White Township supervisors during a regular board meeting Wednesday.
Derry Construction paving workers have paved nearly all the roads in the Chevy Chase community, according to township manager Chris Anderson.
After the township completed phase three of the Chevy Chase stormwater project, which involved installing nearly a mile of new underground stormwater drainage pipes, and prepared roads in the Chevy Chase area for paving, Derry’s paving crews finished the paving contract in a little over two weeks, according to township manager Chris Anderson.
“This is the earliest we’ve ever had a paving contract complete,” Anderson said. “It’s all hands on deck right now up in the Chevy Chase community.”
Board chairman George Lenz expressed relief that the Chevy Chase stormwater drainage and paving projects are “finally” coming to an end.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Anderson said. “It’s finally going to be complete.
“Phase one (of the Chevy Chase project) included some stormwater improvement work — it started in 2006 and 2007. Phase two of Chevy Chase stormwater took place in 2015 and 2016. We just completed (phase three) a couple months ago, and now, the final portion of the paving is taking place.”
Township vice president Rich Gallo and supervisor Eugene Gemmell stated they were satisfied with how the roads turned out and commended the paving crews.
“As a real estate agent, I was up there listing a property this past week, and the roads looked excellent,” Gallo said. “It’s going to help everybody and their properties within that area. ... It’s important, I think, that they develop the roads out there, from a real estate perspective. The nicer the roads, the more people will come to our community.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors received new draft language for the township’s dangerous structures ordinance. The township’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Commission has been looking into ways to update the ordinance or create a new swimming pool ordinance in response to the 2021 drowning of a five-year-old White Township boy who was found dead in a swimming pool.
“Essentially, (the draft language) is adding additional items into the definition of dangerous structures to include things like garages, sheds, outhouses, barns, wells, cisterns, swimming pools, hot tubs, fences, etc.,” Anderson said.
Anderson asked supervisors to review the draft language for finalization.
“At this point, it’s a rough draft,” Anderson said. “The first draft (is) for the supervisors to start the review process. ... The process is to review the language as a draft form, finalize the draft language, and then we can advertise an ordinance if we so choose.”
Anderson said the review process takes time and that there’s still much work to be done before a new ordinance or revision to the township’s existing ordinance could go into effect.
Also Wednesday, township supervisors unanimously approved:
• A $2,000 bid to sell lumber the township acquired while removing dangerous trees, which will be put into the township’s recreations improvement fund;
• Switching dental coverage for township employees from Delta Dental to UPMC, which would increase yearly deductibles but provide better overall coverage with annual cost savings of $5,418.72, according to Anderson;
• Switching vision coverage for township employees to UPMC, with little to no changes in benefits, according to Anderson;
• Preparing and advertising an ordinance for two new stop signs at the intersection between Harvest and Strawberry lanes, which would create a three-way stop, in response to a June 29 petition signed by all but one resident along Harvest Lane;
• Applying for a Multimodal Transportation Fund grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, not to exceed $1.3 million, to extend Acorn Street, with an application deadline by the end of the month.
Supervisors also announced that Friday marks Pennsylvania Park and Recreation Professionals Day.
“This Friday, July 15, is Pennsylvania Park and Recreation Professionals Day,” said Chauncey Ross, township public relations and communications specialist. “If you have a chance, take a visit to our parks and commend our professionals at work, making our facilities what they are that make White Township a great place to live and work and play.”