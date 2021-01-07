BLACK LICK — The historic reverence for the “opening day of buck,” a de facto holiday in rural Pennsylvania, has lost some of its allure since the Pennsylvania Game Commission set the Saturday after Thanksgiving as the start of deer hunting in the commonwealth.
For decades, the Thanksgiving holiday period ran five days for school districts and workplaces that conceded likely high absentee rates for the Monday beginning of buck season. In the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia areas, not so much.
Now it’s being erased from central Pennsylvania culture.
The evidence has surfaced in the order of business in southern Indiana County, where the Burrell Township board of supervisors this week canceled that as a day off and will count the Monday after Thanksgiving as a work day.
To balance out the schedule of perks and benefits for employees, the supervisors at the annual reorganization meeting cut the list of paid holidays from 15 to 14, but increased the vacation entitlement from 20 to 21 days.
The board maintained status quo for most orders of business this year.
Larry Henry and Dan Shacreaw were re-elected chairman and vice chairman, respectively. Henry also serves as chief executive officer. Along with John Shields, all will serve as road masters. Floyd Hilty was named to head the vacancy board.
The supervisors deferred to the board of auditors for determining pay raises for most employees.
The auditors decided Tuesday to grant a 3 percent increase to the supervisors, and authorized cellphone reimbursement of $540 for the year to each supervisor. That means an increase of 60 cents, from $20.20 to $20.80 for the road masters, and various hourly rates for the road workers.
The supervisors granted full $1 hourly increases to the code officer and secretary, who were hired in the past year. They awarded a 1 percent raise to a seasonal parks department worker.
Hospitalization, disability, life insurance and retirement plans were maintained.
Regular work days for the office and the road crew will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, and overtime work will be paid at 1.5 times the regular wages.
The supervisors set a bond of $750,000 for the work of secretary Mandy Hoover. They retained the services of solicitor Michael Supinka, of Indiana; consulting engineer Jim Garvin, of Blairsville; and bridge engineer Gibson-Thomas, of Latrobe.
Shawn Carnahan was reappointed ordinance officer and emergency management coordinator.
The board agreed to a contract with Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors for a drug-and-alcohol program, departing from the program offered by Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit.
S&T Bank was retained as the sole depository.
Shields was named delegate and Shacreaw as alternate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee.
The supervisors reappointed David Semsick to the Burrell Township Sewer Authority.
The board agreed to pay two nights of hotels, $30 a day for meals and mileage reimbursement for all who attend the annual PSATS convention.
Hoover was approved for an additional day to attend seminars.
Public business meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
The board granted advance blanket approval for activities of the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Company, including fundraising hoagie sales on March 9, April 3, May 1, June 5, Aug. 7 and Oct. 2; the Halloween and Christmas parades, the company picnic, concession sales at Blairsville Boilermakers’ youth football games, a softball tournament, battle of the barrel and Indiana County firefighters’ convention — all pending pandemic conditions.
The supervisors also acknowledged the fire department line officers for 2021, including Chief Josh Hutcheson, First Assistant Chief Josh Wissinger, Second Assistant Chief Randy McKendrick, Third Assistant Chief Mike Sheriff, Captain 1 Jamie Quick, Captain 2 Rob Williams and Lieutenant Bill McKee, and administrative officers President Mike Sheriff, Vice President Josh Wissinger, Secretary Bill McKee, Treasurer George Chakot and Trustee Guy McKendrick.