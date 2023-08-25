Multiple White Township residents and supervisors expressed opposition toward Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Coleman’s proposed special events ordinance during a township supervisors meeting Wednesday.
Coleman, who lives along Grandview Avenue Extension, has been attending supervisors meetings since April asking for the township to impose a noise ordinance. At the township’s Aug. 9 supervisors meeting, however, Coleman took a different approach and handed supervisors an 11-page draft ordinance for special event permitting that would give the township power to regulate events “such as parades, assemblies, fairs, etc.”
Coleman said she’s been advocating for a noise ordinance, and most recently a special events permit ordinance, due to music being played at Beacon Sound Systems LLC, a broadcasting and audio/visual production company focused on live events that operates directly across from her home.
“At this point, I want potential remedies,” Coleman said at the Aug. 9 supervisors meeting. “I want an end-game because I have had to live in sheer hell for five months.”
Coleman has garnered some support for her causes through social media and word-of-mouth, but a number of residents and supervisors at the most recent supervisors meeting spoke out against her newest campaign, requiring permitting to hold certain events within the township.
“Having to spend money on a permit, having to spend money on a police force coming in to police the area, is going to cut down on our profit,” said Donna Davis, Four Footed Friends fundraising chair. “And if we’re restricted on our fundraising, it’s going to cut down on how many people we can help. As the fundraising chair, I would have to move my fundraisers out of White Township.”
Davis, who co-hosted a live music event at Beacon in July to raise money for Four Footed Friends, said other Indiana nonprofits would have to move their fundraisers out of the township, also.
Tammy Curry, a township resident who organizes a variety of large-scale events within the township, said requiring permitting for certain events over others would be unfair and exclusionary as well as unreasonably costly.
“I find (the proposed special events ordinance) to be highly unfair and an interference with others’ business practices, which has the propensity to spark lawsuits,” Curry said. “(Requiring permitting and police presence would) severely cuts into events’ budgets. ... We need to continue to support any and all businesses, continue to increase tourism and keep revenue within the township.”
Indiana Borough resident Jim Carloni, a member of the Indiana County Fox and Coon Hunters Association, which operates within the township, said other businesses shouldn’t have to pay extra money to hold events because of a spat between two neighbors.
“We ask our neighbors whenever we’re having events,” Carloni said. “We take care of our neighbors when we have events. We have no problems with our neighbors, so why should we have to pay for someone else’s problems and (impose new) ordinances?”
Coleman has asserted numerous times that the issue is more than just a neighborly dispute and that Beacon’s right to hold live events shouldn’t infringe on her right to live peacefully in her home.
Township board chairperson Gail McCauley and vice chairperson Richard Gallo said they did not support Coleman’s proposed ordinance for a variety of reasons and stated Coleman should seek conflict resolution with Beacon rather than request the township impose new laws.
“Everybody wants the government to write a law because they’re upset about something,” Gallo said. “And I’ve always realized this, the more laws we write, the more outlaws we make of our citizens because they can’t be enforced, they aren’t being enforced and the people don’t even know the law is out there. So, we’ve got to be real careful.”
McCauley said enforcing such an ordinance would require the township to develop a police force, which would cost millions of dollars and raise taxes significantly.
“We have come to this point because two people cannot get along, and that is unfortunate,” McCauley said. “To require a special events permit, it would be extremely difficult to enforce from everything I have read to date. ... If we enact ordinances because people cannot get along, we will be forced to have a police force. That will cost millions of dollars. ...
“If we are forced, because two people cannot get along, to have a police department, every property-owner in this township is going to be paying thousands of dollars in a real estate tax. That is a fact, as I see it.”
Coleman suggested supervisors would be more willing to develop a noise or special events ordinance if she lived in a more suburban area of the township.
“I truly, truly believe if this was on the 800 block of Water Street, the 4,000 block of Lucerne (Road), the 100 block of Huckleberry (Road), would we be having this same issue if it was anywhere around there and interfering with (those) residents,” Coleman asked. “But in shanty town, does anybody really care?”
McCauley responded that she cares about all White Township residents equally but believes Coleman’s issues would be best resolved through conflict resolution, not legislation.
“I care about everybody in this community,” McCauley said. “I care about every constituent, every resident, but I think there’s a way to resolve this without causing the conflict that is coming here. ... It’s a shame that you are in this position, and it’s a shame your neighbor is in the position your neighbor is in. Hopefully, as I’d recommend, (you’ll pursue) conflict resolution.”
A draft of Coleman’s proposed special events permit ordinance is available online at https://www.indianagazette.com.
In other news Wednesday, supervisors:
• Approved hiring independent contractor Mike Wolf to treat the tree of heaven in White’s Woods. The tree of heaven is an invasive tree and noxious weed in Pennsylvania that attracts spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect that causes significant crop and flora damage, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
• Approved township staff to reach out for public comment for an ordinance regulating junkyards and junked automobiles.
• Approved township staff to reach out for public comment for an ordinance regulating solar energy.
Both the junkyard/automobile ordinance and solar ordinance have been posted on the White Township website, according to township manager Chris Anderson. Those who have any comments or suggestions on either of the two ordinances can email wt info@whitetownship.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.