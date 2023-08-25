WHITE TOWNSHIP.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Multiple White Township residents and supervisors expressed opposition toward Mutts of Merit owner Kelly Coleman’s proposed special events ordinance during a township supervisors meeting Wednesday.

Coleman, who lives along Grandview Avenue Extension, has been attending supervisors meetings since April asking for the township to impose a noise ordinance. At the township’s Aug. 9 supervisors meeting, however, Coleman took a different approach and handed supervisors an 11-page draft ordinance for special event permitting that would give the township power to regulate events “such as parades, assemblies, fairs, etc.”

