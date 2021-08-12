White Township supervisors on Wednesday issued a statement on the recent court ruling in the township’s favor regarding the Friends of White’s Woods effort to stop the the township from implementing an invasive species and timber management plan in White’s Woods.
Senior Judge William Martin of the Court of Common Pleas of Indiana County last week denied injunctive relief sought against the township in a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit group, which in part wanted “to enjoin the Defendant from performing surface operations in order to prevent permanent and irreparable harm in White’s Woods,” according to Martin’s opinion.
On Wednesday, George Lenz, chairman of the township’s board of supervisors, read the following statement:
“The supervisors are pleased with Judge Martin’s affirmation that the township took the correct steps toward the care and preservation of White’s Woods Nature Center and the township’s other natural assets,” Lenz said. “It’s been clear to the board that what a forestry consultant provides and what a land manager does are professional services, and that township Manager Milt Lady was diligent in evaluating and selecting our service provider.
“The supervisors are also eager for the township to return, after a year-and-a-half interruption, to having conversations with Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the Bureau of Forestry and the users of White’s Woods to assure the best long-term care and treatment of the forest.
“The neglect of White’s Woods, forced by the court case, has done anything but allow for finding consensus and providing care for our community resource. Of course, any further legal action would only extend the delay of long-overdue work to protect the woods,” he said.
In addition to seeking the injunction, FWW alleged township officials attempted to exempt the project from bidding requirements by separating the parcel of woods into “multiple zones,” according to information in Martin’s opinion. FWW also argued, related to bidding, that the removal of invasive species wasn’t considered a professional service.
Martin agreed with the township on the bidding and professional service designation.
David Dahlheimer, of Friends of White’s Woods, reiterated the group’s stance during public comment at Wednesday’s meeting, echoing comment the group’s president Sara King gave Tuesday.
Dahlheimer said of importance to the group was a March decision by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“DCNR has final say,” King said Tuesday. “The heavy machinery removal will not take place. DNCR ruled in March that the invasive species removal method Millstone was going to use is not acceptable to them. Since DCNR has final say over Project 70 lands, the heavy machinery removal in White’s Woods will not take place.”
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Heard an update on potential grants. Chauncey Ross, communications specialist, said an arts grant that could fund an amphitheater at the recreation complex was filed Aug. 2 and a grant that could help with funding for the Acorn Street project was filed last week. Ross said the township will meet the pre-application deadline for a grant that would fund work on Saltsburg Avenue.
• Heard from Ryan Shaffer, recreation director, on the township’s new recreation advisory board.
Shaffer reported the board has been working with mountain bike and disc golf enthusiasts on potentially developing an 18-hole disc golf course and mountain bike trails on the recreation complex grounds.
He presented information for supervisors to review and said the recreation board is suggesting to proceed with the plans.
Supervisors will review the information for future discussion.
• Approved a request by the Indiana Country Club to set off fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5 with a rain day of Sept. 6.