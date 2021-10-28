White Township supervisors on Wednesday reversed a decision to not allow the sampling of alcohol at an upcoming vendor event at the township’s recreation complex.
On a vote of 3 to 2 — with George Lenz, Rich Gallo and Sandi Gillette in favor and Eugene Gemmell and Gail McCauley opposed — supervisors voted instead to allow sampling of alcoholic beverages to occur at the Country Faire Christmas vendor market set for Dec. 11.
At the last meeting on the same vote, supervisors approved the sale of alcohol at the vendor show, such as bottles of wine not to be consumed on site, but did not allow for sampling.
Organizer Tammy Curry spoke during public comments at Wednesday’s meeting to plead her case to allow for sampling.
From a vendor standpoint, she said, “if you can’t sample, you can’t sell.”
Curry said the vendors have a lot at stake going into the event, with the cost of fees, insurance, employees and more, and she surmised the alcohol vendors may opt out if sampling is not allowed.
She said rules dictated by the state Liquor Control Board only allow for samples to be provided in 1-ounce portions with a limit of five per customer. And she said her customers are there to shop, not get intoxicated.
“They don’t go to get inebriated at an event like this,” Curry said.
Curry will carry the required extra insurance.
Gillette agreed with Curry and said it’s “a sign of the times” and becoming more popular to have these types of vendors at fairs, festivals and vendor events.
“I think we need to move to more current times,” Gillette said.
Gemmell disagreed.
“I do not think the ice rink is a place to sell or drink alcohol,” he said.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Set a budget workshop meeting for 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the township office.
• Agreed to allow for a portion of Melloney Lane to be closed for a neighborhood event 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
• Reported the winner of the township’s Halloween decorating contest will be notified Friday and the winner will be announced that evening.