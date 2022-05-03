GRACETON — Center Township supervisors discussed numerous bids for upcoming road projects during a monthly supervisors meeting Monday.
Board supervisor Matthew Housholder said April had been particularly busy in terms of preparing roads for upcoming road projects such as installing new catch basins for storm debris.
For pipes and catch basins, the board received a bid from Pleasant Unity Supply, in Greensburg.
Unlike last year, Catalone Pipe & Supply, in Penfield, did not offer any bids “due to price increases.”
Pleasant Unity Supply’s bids included a variety of prices based on pipe sizes:
• 24-inch pipes, $37.28 per foot delivered at the job site
• 18-inch pipes, $19.64 per foot delivered at the job site
• 15-inch pipes, $14.46 per foot delivered at the job site
• 12-inch pipes, $10.69 per foot delivered at the job site
• 10-inch pipes, $9.95 per foot delivered at the job site
• 8-inch pipes, $7.28 per foot delivered at the job site
Pleasant Unity Supply’s bids for catch basins with grates included 2-by-2 catch basins and 2-by-4 catch basins at $459 and $862, respectively.
Board chairman James Gatskie said the project will take place primarily along Johnson and King Hill roads.
The board will go over the bids again and make a decision during its next meeting June 6. Lindy Paving Inc., from Homer City, and Hanson Aggregates offered paving and asphalt bids.
“Lindy’s unit price for 25 mm is $57.35 (per ton), and they even have a delivery price of $69.35, and that’s delivered at the job site,” Gatskie said. “The 9.5 mm is $65.10 (per ton) for the unit price and $77.10 delivered to the worksite. The 19 mm is $59.70 (per ton), and delivered to the worksite is $71.70.”
Neither Lindy nor Hanson Aggregates had bids for catch basins or pipes.
Hanson Aggregates’ bids were $56 per ton for 25 mm, $66 per ton for 9.5 mm and $58 per ton for 19 mm. The company did not offer delivery services.
The board received fuel bids from Townsend Gas & Oil and Accent Fuels Inc., both from Homer City.
The bids were for “10,000 gallons (of fuel), plus or minus,” according to Gatskie.
The board unanimously approved a First Commonwealth Bank equipment loan for $113,174 for a Ford F-550 truck with a bed and snow plow; $23,390 from the loan will go toward “another bed for a truck, which we don’t know when it’s coming, with a snow plow,” Housholder said.
In other news Monday, Center Township was awarded a dirt and gravel low volume road grant for assistance with a pipe and drain project on Johnson Road. The grant request was for $57,359.30, and the total price of the project is $88,967.10.
Center Township supervisors and Evergreen Landfill are offering a special rate for items taken to the landfill located on Luciusboro Road, according to board supervisors.
“There’s still landfill permits available for about a third of the cost,” Housholder said. “Come in the office here and we’ll get you one.”
The permit enables Center Township residents to take a single pick-up load, small trailer load or 1-ton dump load of items to the landfill for $18 to $21, payable at the landfill.
Before adjourning, supervisors thanked volunteers and community members for help with food distribution events through the Community Development Block Grant coronavirus program.
“All three food distribution events were a tremendous success and gave all volunteers an up-close look at the community needs,” Gatskie said. “If someone is in need, please reach out to the township so that we might provide some leads for services available. And thank you for countless volunteers within the community.”