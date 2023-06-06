Center Township 1002.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Center Township Municipal Building sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Center Township supervisors unanimously approved applying for a $630,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a Lucernemines paving project during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.

Township chairperson Matthew Housholder said if the township receives the full $630,000, that money will go toward paving all the roads in Lucernemines and the Lucernemines Shaft.