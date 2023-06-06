Center Township supervisors unanimously approved applying for a $630,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant for the Commonwealth Financing Authority for a Lucernemines paving project during a regular supervisors meeting Monday.
Township chairperson Matthew Housholder said if the township receives the full $630,000, that money will go toward paving all the roads in Lucernemines and the Lucernemines Shaft.
“We’re going to pave The Shaft and the town of Lucerne,” Housholder said. “But we have to apply for the grant to make sure we get (the necessary funding), and we have to pay for (the project) up front. Then we’ll get the money back.”
This is the third year the township has applied for the grant, according to vice chairperson Jim Gatskie. Should the township receive the grant money, supervisors will put the Lucernemines paving project out for bid to fix up some of the deteriorating roadways in one of Center’s more densely populated areas.
“There’s a large population in that town,” Gatskie said, “and (the roads) are starting to crack in certain spots. So we’re hoping to get that grant.”
Also Monday, supervisors thanked community members and volunteers who helped with the township’s food distribution event Saturday. Center Township and Homer City Borough, in partnership with the Indiana County Community Action Program, distributed roughly 300 boxes of food items to qualifying residents.
“Last Saturday, we had that food distribution event, and it went really well,” Gatskie said. “We had over 300 people, and I’d like to thank all the people who helped, especially Aimee Kemp, the ICCAP coordinator.”
There were roughly 50 unclaimed food boxes left at the end of the night that Kemp took back to ICCAP to distribute later, according to Housholder. In other news Monday, supervisors unanimously passed a number of motions and made a number of announcements, including:
• The township is looking for a new auditor after its former auditor, James Cutshall, moved out of the area. Those who wish to apply to the position can visit the Center Township office at 1212 Neal Road, Homer City, or call the office at (724) 479-2688.
“We need (to fill the position) as soon as possible,” Housholder said. “We’re going to have to make a decision fast because we have to have (an auditor).”
• Supervisors approved a piping/catch basin bid by Pleasant Unity Supply, out of Greensburg. The bid included: $30.65 per foot for 24-inch smooth bore pipe solid; $18.98 per foot for 18-inch smooth bore pipe solid; $14 per foot for 15-inch smooth bore pipe solid; $14 per foot for 15-inch pipe smooth wall perf; $10.45 per foot for 12-inch smooth bore pipe perf; $10.45 per foot for 12-inch smooth bore pipe solid; $9.85 per foot for 10-inch smooth bore pipe solid; $9.85 per foot for 10-inch pipe smooth wall perf; and $7.15 per foot for 8-inch pipe smooth wall perf. The bid also included $462 for a 2x2 catch basin with grate and $860 for a 2x4 catch basin with grate. Housholder said supervisors approved Pleasant Unity Supply because it offered the lowest prices.
• Supervisors approved a diesel fuel bid by Accent Fuels, out of Homer City. Accent Fuels provided the lowest bid at 15.5 cents above Altoona/Lucknow Terminal Pricing.
• 2023 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the Center Township office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third of normal cost of one load per year. No cash is accepted at the landfill. The landfill has a building near the scale area for public drop-off for recyclables (aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard, plastic No. 1 and No. 2).
• Supervisors asked for residents to support Citizens’ Ambulance Service through donations or memberships. Senior household memberships are $65 per year, and regular household memberships are $75 per year. Donations are tax deductible. Citizens’ Ambulance is recognized as a 501©(3) charitable nonprofit organization by the IRS.
