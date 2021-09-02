Center Township supervisors set a town hall meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Coral/Graceton Fire Department to hear residents’ thoughts and questions on a new detox facility, to be located at the former Grapevine/Whitey’s Pizza building.
Chairman David Smyers reported Jason T. Link and Rob Grettler presented to the township plans for St. Michael’s Sanctuary LLC, a “fully functional, 28-bed, on-hospital detoxification inpatient facility that treats dual diagnosis patients who suffer from both mental illness and addiction,” according to an email from company officials to supervisors.
“St. Michael’s Sanctuary LLC will stand out as an entity that focuses on the treatment of primary mental illness as a philosophy for initiating long-term recovery,” officials said in the email.
The facility will be the same as others nearby, such as Conewago in Burrell Township and SpiritLife in Cherryhill Township, Symers said.
According to the email, the project is faith-based, and the facility will be fully licensed through the state.
“The patients will reside in the facility anywhere from three to 10 days, with the average stay being seven days,” the email explained. “The patients will be diagnosed, treated and medically discharged throughout the course of their stay.
“They will be seen by nurses, therapists, medical doctors, counselors and other medically appropriate staff on a daily basis. One-hundred percent of the population will be geared towards providing specialized detox beds for patients coming into the facility with severe withdrawal symptoms.”
It will be “run similar to a small inpatient hospital,” and patients will be cared for 24/7.
Smyers encouraged those with questions or concerns to attend the town-hall style meeting on Wednesday, where officials will be available for discussion.
The projected opening is in 2022.
Also at the meeting Wednesday, supervisors approved a $10,000 donation to Citizens’ Ambulance and encouraged residents to support CAS through memberships and donations.
Senior household memberships are $65 for the year, and household memberships are $75, Smyers said. Donations are tax deductible.
Smyers said county commissioners are encouraging municipalities to donate, and noted White Township will match municipal donations up to a total of $50,000.
Supervisors also discussed an upcoming food distribution for residents of Center Township and Homer City Borough, through Community Block Grant virus funding.
The distribution will be Oct. 9 at Coral-Graceton Fire Hall, Our Lady of the Assumption Church/Lucernemine location and Aultman Fire Department.
Those who wish to participate should register by Sept. 11 at iccap.net/ updates or by calling ICCAP at (724) 463-7440 or the township at (724) 479-2688.
There is also a link on the township website.
Supervisor Jim Gatskie said the distribution is for those with low or middle income.
The guidelines allow an income level up to $36,800 for an individual; $42,050 for a family of two; $47,300 for three; $52,500 for four; $56,800 for five; $61,000 for six; $65,200 for seven and $69,400 for eight.
He encouraged residents to register for the program.
Food boxes will contain items such as canned goods, perishables such as fruit and meat, and more.
In other business, supervisors:
• Reported crews have cleaned debris from pipes and catch basins in the last month, due to a lot of rain. Crews are also installing cross pipes and catch basins on Tearing Road.
• Reported a contract was awarded to Straw Construction Aug. 9 at the courthouse for the Aultman Entry Way Project in the amount of $221,145.98.
• Reminded residents that 2021 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in our office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately 1/3 of normal cost of one load per year.
• Announced that the new website, center-twp.com, is operating and will be used to advertise upcoming events and community information.
• Reminded residents that building permits are required for prefabricated buildings and sheds, warning many residents have to go back to apply for a permit and move or remove sheds.
• Heard from Sarah Shaffer, with an update on area fire departments. Shaffer said the annual Tower Climb to mark the 9/11 attacks is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the fire school. The public is invited to attend.
She said a gun bash is set in Aultman for Oct. 16, a hoagie sale will be held by Coral-Graceton on Sept. 17 and 18, and the last chance for area residents to get ice cream from the Homer City creamery will be at the Hoodlebug Festival Sept. 12.