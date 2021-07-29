With the approval of a formal agreement Wednesday, White Township is set to officially match donations to Citizens’ Ambulance, up to a total of $50,000, from other municipalities.
The board of supervisors voted 4-0 to approve the agreement, with George Lenz, Eugene Gemmell, Sandi Gillette and Gail McCauley in favor and Rich Gallo absent.
The agreement — separate from a previous $100,000 donation from the township to Citizens’ — says the township will match funds from all municipalities, including townships and boroughs, in the Citizens’ coverage area.
“Citizens’ Ambulance has to have a broad base of support,” said Chairman Lenz, who also encouraged individuals to purchase memberships to Citizens’.
Gemmell noted that officials with Citizens’ are scheduled in the coming weeks to meet for discussions with officials in Homer City, Blairsville and Indiana Borough.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors:
• Will partner with the Indiana Arts Council to file a grant application to be used for an amphitheater at the township’s recreation complex. The supervisors passed a resolution formalizing the council as the township’s representative for arts promotion.
• Accepted a proposal by architect Tom Harley for final design of stormwater work and playground improvements at the recreation complex as part of the requirements of a DCNR grant that was awarded previously. Harley’s work is not to exceed $17,350.
• Heard from Fred Heilman, who asked questions about a potential deer management plan for White’s Woods.
Heilman asked supervisors how large the deer herd is and how that compares to five to 10 years ago. He also questioned the goal of the plan, asked how many deer were going to be removed and asked if hunting was the only option pursued.
Lenz responded that those questions will be addressed once the township has a draft plan to review.
• Heard from Allison McCoy Jones, who advocated for the township to adopt zoning and spoke of a fence and property dispute.
McCauley responded that zoning is not “the panacea” some think it is.
“We cannot legislate good neighbors,” McCauley said.