White Township supervisors on Wednesday unveiled the township’s official flag design that will be displayed at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) conference flag parade April 24 in Hershey.
Supervisors approved designing the flag during a May 2022 supervisors meeting after supervisor Eugene Gemmel pushed the board to come up with a design by this year’s PSATS conference.
“At the PSATS convention, they had a parade of flags,” Gemmel said during the May 2022 meeting. “And I think there are (around) 1,500 townships in Pennsylvania, but I believe, if I remember correctly, they had (around) 27 townships that displayed flags. (The PSATS) are going to continue to do this. By another year, I would like to see White Township have a flag in that little parade.”
During the May 2022 meeting, the board tasked supervisors Sandi Gillete and Gail McCauley, who’s now chairperson, with leading the design efforts. Supervisors ultimately settled on a white flag with the township’s emblem in the middle as well as the date the township’s supervisors were incorporated, with a fire engine red border.
“We worked in-house here with the help of the board (to design the flag),” said township manager Chris Anderson. “Supervisor Sandi Gillette helped, myself, (and) we worked through Fast Times Screen Printing to design the flag.”
Anderson said the board came up with a number of designs while working on the flag, which included silhouettes of a hill, a barn and other patterns incorporating local scenery. Although the township didn’t use those designs for the flag, they can still use them for various other township documents.
“When we went through the design process, we came up with a couple different designs with silhouettes, and a hill and some barns and stuff,” Anderson said. (We can still) utilize those in the township somehow, whether it be a planning document or a comprehensive plan update.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors unanimously approved Earl Hewitt V, who runs Hewitt Outdoor, a billboard advertising company, as the township’s new recreation advisory board member.
Hewitt, who officially starts in May, will fill the vacancy left by former board member Kim Caretti.
Supervisors received two applications for the position, one from Hewitt and another from Fred Heilman, who serves on the Friends of White’s Woods board of directors.
“The recreation board is an advisory board that helps us develop programming, grants, projects,” said township recreation director Ryan Shaffer. “They’re not a board that has a lot of vested power like the planning commission or the sewer authority. They’re more a group of enthusiastic, recreation-minded people that are (part of) our recreation community, so they make recommendations to the board for various things.”
Also Wednesday, supervisors approved speeding up their timeline to resurface the Kennedy-King Park pickleball courts with the assistance of the Indiana Pickleball Club.
The township wanted to wait another year to resurface the pickleball courts, but the courts have deteriorated faster than supervisors expected due to excessive use.
“The demand (for pickleball) is just huge,” Shaffer said. “The (Pickleball Club) has been using the courts so much that they’ve decayed faster than expected. ... So, (the supervisors) approved us to go ahead and, within our existing budget line items, (resurface) that in conjunction with some money the Indiana Pickleball group said they’d raise to help fund the project.”
Although supervisors wanted to get at least another year out of the pickleball courts, which were installed in 2015, the Pickleball Club agreed to raise $4,000 to assist with resurfacing the courts if the township agreed to finish the project this summer.
“We received word from (the Pickleball Club) that they would like to offer $4,000 toward the resurfacing of the project if we can bump it up to this summer,” Anderson said. “We did receive a quote from SealMaster for the material. ... The price we got from SealMaster was $8,532 plus $750 for the freight — a total of $9,282.”
Supervisors made a number of announcements during Wednesday’s meeting, also, including:
• Supervisors are looking to renovate roughly 5,000 square feet of flooring on the turf rink side of the S&T Bank Arena after the ice rink shuts down for the summer.
“The goal would be to install some hard court surfacing that would be for pickleball, youth basketball, tennis and for other sports that require that hard surface,” Shaffer said. “We’ve settled on a product we can purchase on state contract through COSTARS (the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cooperative purchasing program). ... $55,000 is the estimate, but it’s a soft estimate because we don’t have the exact footage yet.”
• Supervisors received a street sign honoring Gilbert Zilner, who purchased the Diamond Drug store on Philadelphia Street in 1970 and helped it expand into the nation’s largest family owned pharmacy. Anderson said he hopes to erect the commemorative “Gilbert Zilner Boulevard” street sign within the next month along Kolter Drive.
“The official (road) name will be ‘Kolter Drive,’ and ‘Kolter Drive’ will still be on the street sign,” Anderson said, “but ‘Gilbert Zilner Boulevard’ would be an honorary name, a commemorative road name. The supervisors voted to make it that. We just haven’t had the dedication of the sign on the pole yet. We hope to do that within the next month or so.”
• The White Township recreation department is hosting its bi-annual coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena. The event is held twice a year, typically the second week of March and third week of September, according to Shaffer.
“It’s on the turf side of the arena,” Shaffer said. “I think there’s 33 vendors this year, so anybody who’s really interested in antique, unique coins and/or precious metals, that’s the type of event it is. They have a thing they call coins for kids, too, where they actually educate kids on the history of the U.S. Mint and stuff like that. They do some educational-type stuff — kind of building the next generation of coin collectors.”