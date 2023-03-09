Supervisors unveil official White Township flag design

From left, White Township supervisors vice chairperson Rich Gallo, supervisor Eugene Gemmell, supervisor Sandi Gillette, chairperson Gail McCauley and supervisor George Lenz unveiled the township’s official flag design during a regular supervisors meeting Wednesday.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

White Township supervisors on Wednesday unveiled the township’s official flag design that will be displayed at the 2023 Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) conference flag parade April 24 in Hershey.

Supervisors approved designing the flag during a May 2022 supervisors meeting after supervisor Eugene Gemmel pushed the board to come up with a design by this year’s PSATS conference.