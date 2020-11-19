White Township will not adopt a property tax and sees no other changes in its tax status in the budget that the township supervisors authorized to be advertised at their meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“We do have a balanced budget again, but it is very tight,” Manager Milt Lady said at the start of a morning hearing. He detailed seven pages of numbers detailing all aspects of township spending in a budget that may remain above $4 million for the coming year.
The budget will be advertised until the board of supervisors meets Dec. 16. Supervisor Eugene Gemmell moved to advertise the budget, Chairman George Lenz seconded the motion and the board approved the motion unanimously.
In that budget, Lady said receipts at year’s end show a slight decrease from last year. He said anticipated earned income tax revenue may dip slightly, from $1.692 million in 2019 to $1.675 million in the year to come.
The township manager said the $52 local services tax may bring a slightly smaller amount as well, from $608,482 in 2019 to $600,000 in the year to come.
And liquid fuels revenue is seen dropping from $607,946.85 in 2019 and $587,074.01 in 2020 to $525,154.36 in the coming year.
Another source of state funding has been grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which approved a $399,000 Community Conservation Partnership Program grant in 2018 for renovations to S&T Bank Arena in the township recreation complex.
Lady said DCNR did not approve a more recent request for funding for playground improvements, “but I’m sure we will apply again.”
He said there is concern about the future market for recycled materials, and that the $2 fee per household “doesn’t quite cover” the cost of processing those materials.
There also is concern about the loss of liquor license fees, waived by Gov. Tom Wolf in a bid to help restaurants, bars, clubs and other entities that have suffered because of restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lady said he isn’t sure how the loss of $5,700 will help license holders in White Township, but it will affect township revenues.
Gas well impact fees assessed under state Act 13 have been up and down in recent years, from $7,806 in 2017 to $24,624 in 2019. Lady’s proposed budget anticipates $8,000 in impact fees.
Other matters in the budget include charitable contributions, including $207,000 to Indiana Fire Association (on top of Foreign Fire Insurance state funding given mostly to IFA, with 10 percent going to Creekside Volunteer Fire Company).
There also is a proposed $150,000 grant to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, $100,000 in a one-time contribution, $50,000 if other municipalities match it, and $75,000 for the Indiana Free Library.
Also, there’s $2,500 for the Indiana County Humane Society, $9,900 for the Chevy Chase Community Center, $1,000 for Four Footed Friends, $1,575 for the Visiting Nurse Association, $881.25 for the Alice Paul House and $5,000 for Meals on Wheels.
In other matters before the board Wednesday, a stormwater management agreement was approved for the Indiana County Technology Center and two educational entities that will share the ICTC campus, Westmoreland County Community College and a Challenger Learning Center.
Supervisor Gail McCauley moved to approve that agreement, Supervisor Sandi Gillette seconded that motion, and again the board approved that motion unanimously.
Also approved 5-0 was a move by McCauley, with Gillette seconding the motion, to advertise a public hearing for 7 p.m. Dec. 16, prior to the regular voting meeting that night, to air the township’s revised comprehensive plan.
The update of the township’s 2008 plan covers 20 pages and was made public earlier this fall by the White Township Planning Commission.
At the request of a township resident, a 35 mph speed study will be conducted on South Sixth Street between IRMC Drive and Indian Springs Road.
And two traffic signal poles have received an overhaul along Indian Springs Road at Wayne Avenue. Lady said one pole was an old gas well casing pipe dating to the 1960s. He said the poles were sand-blasted, primed and painted last week, at a cost of $500 per pole.