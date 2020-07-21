At a special meeting Monday night, the White Township supervisors approved a new public comment policy for their twice-monthly meetings, while moving to ratify actions since June 2019 that have been targeted in a lawsuit going before an Indiana County Common Pleas Court judge Wednesday morning.
“The purpose of tonight’s special public meeting is to, if necessary, cure the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act violations alleged by the Friends of White’s Woods,” township solicitor Matthew Ross of Delaney & Fritz P.C. said after a 10-minute executive session.
“The White Township Board of Supervisors has denied, and continue to deny, that any such violations … have occurred,” Ross went on. “Nevertheless, to afford the public the opportunity to present comments and be informed of the purposes of the executive sessions conducted by the board during prior meetings, the board of supervisors has advertised and is conducting this special public meeting.”
Ross said it meets a standard set repeatedly in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court, that “official action taken at a later open meeting, cures a prior violation of the Sunshine Act. Pennsylvania courts cannot invalidate votes that occur at a public meeting, held after a private meeting, regardless of the private meeting’s propriety.”
The issues in question are scheduled for a 9 a.m. hearing Wednesday before Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge William Martin.
By 5-0 votes, a series of motions was approved, including the ratifying of contracts with Millstone Land Management LLC of Marion Center:
• A “Consultant Agreement” dated Sept. 11, 2019, with Millstone “for professional consulting services for the purpose of enhancing the growth and performance of the timber” on township and White Township Municipal Authority properties.
• A $17,770, Jan. 8, 2020, pact with Millstone for the treatment of invasive species at the White Township Recreation Center,” calling Millstone “the only contractor who met all of the requirements of the Township’s Request for Proposal” while rejecting proposals by WGM Excavation and Timothy Botsford.
• A $20,000 pact dated April 22, 2020, with Millstone “for the treatment of invasive species” in a 50-acre “Tract No. 1 … in the White’s Woods Forest Stewardship Plan.”
By 5-0 votes the board also ratified discussions in executive sessions, including those on June 12, 2019; Sept. 11, 2019; and March 11, 2020, to consult with township solicitors Michael Delaney or Matthew Ross, both of Delaney & Fritz P.C., regarding issues pertaining to White’s Woods.
The March 11, 2020, executive session was also “regarding issues on which identifiable complaints were expected to be filed and/or potential litigation was expected to result from threats against the security and safety of township administrative personnel.”
The board also ratified the executive session during the Feb. 12, 2020, board meeting “to consider the potential lease of real property … at White’s Woods for a cell tower use.” Board Chairman George Lenz said Monday that “we had an entrepreneur, a dealer, come in and approach us,” but township Manager Milt Lady said after the meeting that the would-be tenant “never called back” when he was asked for further details of his proposal.
Each supervisor took turns either making a motion for approval or seconding such a motion.
The first motion of the evening was for Resolution R-10-20, replacing a 1993 resolution covering public comment at board meetings. Among other things, public comment that once could be conducted for up to 30 minutes, now will be available for up to 40 minutes.
There will be “an initial public comment period limited to comment or questions on items listed on a prepared agenda” to be made available prior to board meetings. That would run 20 minutes. So would “a second public comment period … at the end of all public meetings to give residents and/or taxpayers the ability to raise non-agenda issues, questions and concerns.”
In either case, speakers would have up to three minutes and “should limit repetitious comments and, where appropriate, acknowledge agreement with a previous speaker’s comment or position.”
Friends of White’s Woods Vice President David Dahlheimer said he is concerned the policy could restrict a scheduled speaker’s presentation for which he offered a 10-minute preview for the supervisors two weeks ago.
Forester Michael Wolf of Appalachian Forest Consultants of suburban Johnstown is scheduled for the comment portion of Wednesday’s regular 7:30 p.m. board meeting.
Dahlheimer said he believed it should be presented during the “old business” portion of the meeting when the stewardship plan for White’s Woods is again to be considered.
But township officials also pointed to another provision in the resolution, stating that “the above procedures may be modified at any time by a majority vote of the board of supervisors.”