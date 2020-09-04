GRACETON — For a second straight month, Center Township officials heard pleas for help in maintaining a safe and orderly park system, this time from officials of the Homer-Center Recreation and Parks board.
Parks Board President Aaron Lehman and board member Tony Maggio used the platform of the supervisors’ monthly business meeting — ordinarily held the first Monday of the month but rescheduled because of Labor Day — to gain community attention to the problems experienced by park-goers and reported by park neighbors.
A month ago, township resident Brian Farester told of unruly users in Risinger Park. The troubles have extended to Lucerne Park as well, Maggio told the supervisors.
People enter the parks after dark (they’re supposed to be closed from dusk to dawn). Some play loud music, others drive through on all-terrain vehicles, the supervisors were told.
Supervisors Chairman David “Butch” Smyers said the township would post signs stating when the parks are opened and closed, but Maggio suggested that won’t be enough. He and Lehman said people who live near parks should actively report what they see.
Another spectator at the meeting said parents ought to better train their children to behave in the parks.
“Something has to be done and we need help,” Lehman said. “We need something to hold people responsible.”
As Farester first suggested last month, the supervisors were asked again to enact an ordinance to put teeth into their park regulations.
Again, the supervisors said, writing an ordinance is “not an overnight thing.”
“It takes time,” Smyers said. “We can’t just drop whatever we’re doing. We’ve had a lot of summer road work to do.”
Smyers said the supervisors would meet with their legal adviser to decide how best to regulate the parks.
For the sixth consecutive month, the supervisors met outdoors. Smyers and Secretary Esther Yankuskie sat at a table just inside the opened door to the township garage. Other township officials and most of the half dozen residents and spectators, all masked, generally were spread out through the parking lot.
In other business, the supervisors:
• Adopted resolutions spelling out the priority projects on which the township would spend its allocations of community development block grant funds.
The traditional allocation for 2021 would be earmarked toward ongoing work to resurface and improve drainage on Entry Way in Aultman, and money in future years would be directed for water, sewer and storm drainage construction and housing rehabilitation in areas of the township that have no such infrastructure.
A special allocation of CDBG money, intended for protection, prevention and response to the coronavirus pandemic, would be spent on hand washing stations for recreation facilities and to bolster the food bank programs serving township residents.
Indiana County Office of Planning and Development has been named to submit the township’s plans to the state and administer the grants.
• Expressed appreciation and praise for Derry Construction Company on the completion of road paving projects on First Street, Graceton Way and Neal Road in the Coral-Graceton area and on Bethel Church Road.
• Urged residents to be courteous to road crew workers and to obey laws regarding school buses, which this week resumed service for the first time since mid-March because of the pandemic.
• Reminded residents to take advantage of a discount offered by Waste Management Inc., owner of Evergreen Landfill, which grants a rate cut of about two-thirds on the average $60 fee for dumping a load of rubbish at the Indiana County trash dump. Those providing proof of residence in the township are entitled to discount once a year.
• Learned of local volunteer fire departments’ fundraising plans from Sarah Shaffer of the Aultman Volunteer Fire Company.
The Coral-Graceton firefighters operate occasional “tips” games and have planned a benefit hoagie sale for Sept. 18 and 19; Homer City fire department operates an ice cream stand and has food truck vendors on Fridays at the field across from the fire station; and the Aultman company runs tips games on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and will hold a gun bash Oct. 17.