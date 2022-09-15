White Twp Sign.jpg

Stock photos of signs. White Township Municipal Building

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

White Township supervisors unanimously approved assisting the Indiana Area Pickle Ball Club with funding to improve Kennedy King Park’s pickleball courts during a supervisors meeting Wednesday.

The club reached out to the township around two summers ago and expressed a need for wind screens over a portion of fencing around the park’s pickleball courts. The club asked if the township would help fund the wind screens.