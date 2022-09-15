White Township supervisors unanimously approved assisting the Indiana Area Pickle Ball Club with funding to improve Kennedy King Park’s pickleball courts during a supervisors meeting Wednesday.
The club reached out to the township around two summers ago and expressed a need for wind screens over a portion of fencing around the park’s pickleball courts. The club asked if the township would help fund the wind screens.
“At the time, it was discussed that if we would purchase those (wind screens), (the pickleball club) would reimburse us for half of that cost,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “They have approached the township again ... to potentially finish the fencing with wind screens.”
Anderson said the total cost of the project would be $1,294.92, half paid by the township and the other half paid by the pickleball club. And the pickleball club agreed to install and take down the screening as needed, according to township recreations director Ryan Shaffer.
“I think it’s great when a group in our community like that offers to improve something that they use, and they offer to do the legwork and contribute,” said township supervisor Sandi Gillette.
Board chairman George Lenz agreed with Gillette but added that he liked when community organizations “work with the township, not against the township.”
In other news Wednesday, the board unanimously approved two resolutions, including:
• Resolution R-11-22 to modify the township’s official sewage plan to make room for additional water flow from a new land development in the Indiana West shopping plaza.
• Resolution R-12-22 to submit a DCNR grant by Oct. 27 to help fund construction of a bandshell and stage for the township’s proposed amphitheater at the township’s recreation complex off East Pike.
Also Wednesday, Anderson gave an update on the White Township’s draft language to amend the township’s dangerous structure ordinance to include swimming pools and fences.
“We have yet to receive comments form two different attorneys,” Anderson said, “and once we do receive those comments, we’ll put (the draft language) on our website for public comment.”
White Township supervisors unanimously approved a number of other items Wednesday, including motions to:
• Request PennDOT conduct a stop sign study to see if a three-way stop sign is required or warranted at North Ninth Street and Fulton Run Road, a three-way intersection with a two-way stop sign.
• Approve White Township’s trick-or-treat schedule, which will take place Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.