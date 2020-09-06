State police said a Johnstown woman was taken into custody Friday night after a traffic stop in East Wheatfield Township turned up 260 multi-colored Ecstasy pills.
Troop A, Indiana spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Kaitlyn Marie Krise, 25, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and false identification to law enforcement authority.
Greenfield said charges were filed before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
Krise was placed under arrest and lodged in Indiana County Jail while awaiting a preliminary arraignment.
Greenfield said a member of the state police Indiana patrol unit conducted a traffic stop at approximately 7:23 p.m. on a Ford Taurus near the intersection of Routes 56 and 711 and observed that the vehicle had an expired registration.
During the traffic stop, Greenfield said, the trooper detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from within the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
The trooper found Krise was in the front passenger seat without a seat belt on, and said she provided a false name when he asked her for identification.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Greenfield said, a purse belonging to Krise was found to contain the 260 pills. He said further investigation revealed that Krise intended to sell the pills.