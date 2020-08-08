A White Township man is being held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after being arrested Friday morning on charges stemming from a shooting incident at Taco Bell, 1105 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
Indiana Borough police reported that Todd Jakosh, who turns 33 on Sunday, fired three rounds from a handgun at a woman, but no one was injured during the shooting. Police did not identify the woman.
Police said Jakosh fled the scene after the 10:26 a.m. incident in a black Mazda SUV, but he was later located in White Township with the help of state police from the Indiana barracks and the Indiana County Sheriff’s office.
IBPD said Jakosh was taken into custody without incident and arraigned before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch on two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony counts of firearms not to be carried without a permit and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and criminal mischief.
Welch scheduled a preliminary hearing on those charges for 1 p.m. Aug. 17.
“This is an incredibly serious crime that was a potential life and death incident,” said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, who approved the charges filed with Welch. “I’m incredibly proud of our police who were able to quickly respond to it, insure safety, and in collaboration with state police and the sheriff’s office were able to detain the suspect without incident and without injury.”
Jakosh had been out of jail on $20,000 unsecured bond, awaiting a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell on charges of simple assault, harassment and two counts of criminal mischief following a July 7 incident investigated by state police in White Township.
According to a criminal complaint filed with Bell by state police Trooper Henry Field, Jakosh was engaged in a verbal argument with a former girlfriend over her current boyfriend, who died July 7 in a car crash. The current boyfriend was not named in the affidavit.
“Jakosh had not known about the current boyfriend and became upset and struck (his former girlfriend) multiple times with a closed fist,” Field wrote.
During the fight, Field went on, the woman said Jakosh had broken her glasses and destroyed her cell phone. Jakosh was quoted as admitting he broke the glasses, but denied breaking the phone.