One suspect on the state police’s Five Most Wanted list for August has been apprehended.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Rachelle Hamilton, 32, who formerly was listed as being from Indiana but now has an address in Penn Hills, Allegheny County, was taken into custody. Greenfield said she was arraigned Sept. 18 before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch on charges of theft by unlawful taking involving movable property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
She was remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.
A new Five Most Wanted list for September was released Thursday afternoon. It has one new name, Monty Smith, 36, of Saltsburg, who police said is wanted for toting a cache of suspected fentanyl in a safe in his car last month in Indiana. On Aug. 31 near Philadelphia and Fourth streets, troopers said they found seven packages of Suboxone, 19 stamp bags that contained white powder, a plastic straw with residue and two smartphones in the center console; and a digital scale and digital combination safe in the trunk.
Armed with a search warrant, investigators discovered 677 stamps bags with fentanyl and $7,880 cash inside the safe.
Smith was released by police as the investigation began and so far has eluded law enforcement officers seeking to arrest him on charges filed following the traffic stop. Smith is described as White, standing 5-foot-7, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
He faces a felony count of intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations.
Four others on the list are holdovers from earlier months:
• James Emerson, 49, of Pittsburgh and New Florence, charged April 30 with felony failure to verify his address or be photographed as required by Megan’s Law on April 8 in White Township. He last was seen in Indiana, police said.
• Dustin Finch, 36, whose last known address was Altoona, and last was seen in Strongstown. He is wanted for a felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
• Tasha Wennick, 39, whose last known address was Strongstown, and last was seen there, also is wanted for felony criminal trespass on July 15 in Pine Township. She also has a preliminary hearing pending before Welch.
• Jonathan Shetler, 35, whose last known address was Saltsburg, is wanted on a felony count of receiving stolen property reported to state police on May 29 in Conemaugh Township, and a preliminary hearing on that charge is pending before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell. He also has been charged with a series of traffic offenses dated Aug. 2 in Center Township, and Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee is awaiting pleas in those cases.
Police asked informants to phone the Indiana station at (724) 357-1960 with any assistance on the suspects.