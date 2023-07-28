Samantha Lang

Samantha Lang

 From Bitter Endings podcast site

DERRY TOWNSHIP — According to an affidavit filed with Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers, state police from Troop A, Greensburg, responded to a report of a deceased female at 5397 state Route 982, between Derry Area High School and Bradenville ... on March 26, 2007.

The victim was Samantha Lang, 22, who allegedly had sold heroin to the man first suspected of murdering her — but not actually charged with that murder, not to mention burglary, robbery and theft, for 16 years.