DERRY TOWNSHIP — According to an affidavit filed with Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers, state police from Troop A, Greensburg, responded to a report of a deceased female at 5397 state Route 982, between Derry Area High School and Bradenville ... on March 26, 2007.
The victim was Samantha Lang, 22, who allegedly had sold heroin to the man first suspected of murdering her — but not actually charged with that murder, not to mention burglary, robbery and theft, for 16 years.
On Wednesday night, state police and Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the arrest of Charles Earl Ream, of Latrobe, now 53, who was arraigned before Hammers and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.
“This was a collaborative effort among our dedicated assistant district attorneys and investigators from Pennsylvania State Police who never gave up on this case and I commend them for their diligence,” Ziccarelli said. “I cannot imagine the pain, anguish and grief the Lang family has suffered after all of this time. After 16 years, the perseverance and commitment shown to this investigation led to this arrest today and we hope it begins to bring justice and some relief to Samantha Lang’s family.”
The Westmoreland DA and state police said Lang was found brutally murdered in her Derry Township home.
At the time, investigators said, a rear door was forced open and the house was ransacked.
They said Ream was interviewed as part of the initial investigation into Lang’s death. They said he had purchased heroin off of Lang the day before her body was discovered.
Through a search of her cell phone records, authorities said, state troopers discovered the last contact Samantha had with anyone was the same day she sold heroin to Ream.
In a news release issued by Ziccarelli’s office, it was reported that several known informants to state police were interviewed — some as recently as this month — and reported that Ream relayed information about the killing of Lang and alleged it transpired over drugs and a possible foiled drug deal.
It led to the state police’s Criminal Investigation Section focusing specifically on Lang’s case this year, devoting additional resources and manpower hours made available through Major Matt Nickey, commander in Area II including the Troop A barracks, along Troops G and H in central and southern Pennsylvania and Troop T covering the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
