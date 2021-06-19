SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A Smicksburg man was arrested Thursday and formally charged with a string of felony drug charges following a month-long probe of a methamphetamine lab discovered by county parole officers on a visit to the suspect’s home.
Charles Miller, 39, of Hardship Drive, was named on a criminal complaint filed before Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court.
Welch set bond at $250,000 and sent Miller to Indiana County Jail to await a preliminary hearing on July 19. State police had taken up the investigation May 19 and called in a team of drug lab handlers and explosives experts after evidence of meth-making and a homemade explosive surfaced during a probation officer’s arrival at the house.
Troopers charged Miller with operating a meth lab, a second-degree felony; illegal disposition of chemical waste, a third-degree felony; possession of a chemical component of meth and possession with intent to deliver drugs, both ungraded felonies; and misdemeanor counts of possession of ephedrine, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
An early news release suggested that the suspect had illegally used a telephone in connection with making and selling meth but no related charge appears on the indictment.
No charges related to the explosive device were filed.