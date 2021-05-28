To whom it may concern —
WESTSYLVANIA JAZZ & BLUES
The 2021 Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival is set to offer a day of fun Saturday in downtown Indiana.
A full day’s worth of jazz and blues will range from student performances to jazz headliner Firm Roots, a sextet appearing courtesy of the August Wilson Center and the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
To provide room for attendees to spread out, the festival plans to relocate to Philadelphia Street from its usual home in IRMC Park. The event will stretch from the 700 block to the 900 block.
Anyone requiring a seat during the festival is asked to bring their own chairs. Seating will not be provided to limit high-touch surfaces.
Attendees 21 and older may responsibly enjoy alcoholic beverages within the confines of the festival. Beer will be available to purchase on site from sponsors Levity Brewing Company and Noble Stein Brewing Company.
The music will continue at after-hours shows around town with venues and details to be announced.
Find the festival page on Facebook and visit WestsylvaniaJazzAndBlues.org for the lineup.
MAKING A SPLASH
The pool at Mack Park opens for the season this weekend, with hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 29, after which hours will be shortened.
Other area pools will reopen this year as well.
In Saltsburg, the opening date is set for June 7, with hours from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Over in Homer City, the pool opens Tuesday and hours will be from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
The beach at Yellow Creek State Park also opens for swimming this weekend.
SUMMER SOUNDS
The Marion Center Summer Concert Series will be held again this year.
Concerts are held every Friday night in July from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Marion Center Park. There is no admission fee.
The concerts are outdoors with plenty of parking and social distancing. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.
Alcohol is not permitted. Due to COVID-19, if there is inclement weather, the concert will be canceled, as it cannot be held indoors.
Refreshments will be available via nonprofit groups. The Lions Club will have funnel cakes at every concert.
This year performers are Anything Goes, Again on July 2, Elvis (Kelly Hylton) on July 9, The Hurricanes on July 16, 7 Mile Run on July 23 and That Oldies Band July 30.
The car show will be held July 30 with a $5 entry fee. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place.
Organizers thank all those who supported the concerts in 2020 and the sponsors who have given their support for the 2021 series.
Speaking of music, there are still tickets available for the E-Train Music Festival to benefit the Homer City fire department.
The festival, set for 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25, will offer 10 bands, fire twirlers, food trucks, vendors and a children’s area.
To purchase a ticket, visit ticket fairy.com or the Homer City Fire Hall.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
This week we recognize Tom Donaldson, of Washington Street, Indiana, as our neighbor, one of the folks who goes above and beyond to help others.
CIVIC ENGAGEMENT
Congratulations to United Junior/Senior High School, where the school earned gold status in the Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards. The program encourages high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing registration drives and volunteering as poll workers.
Gold level awards were given to schools registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students.
STILL SEARCHING
A handful of bricks etched with names and military information for apparent veteran servicemen that mysteriously appeared on the front yard of a Washington Township residence over the winter still have not been claimed.
Those named on the bricks, which have the appearance of being commemoratives or even memorials to their honor, are Charles R. Lear, Gregory C. Yeager, Joe Brantlinger and Daniel S. Betz. The property owner, himself a veteran, has cleaned and displayed the bricks among decorative stones in a tiny memorial surrounded by U.S. flags in his yard. Anyone who recognizes the names or knows where the bricks originally were displayed may contact Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross to be directed to the finder.
FAMILY FILM
Matthew Fridg, an Indiana native now of Latrobe, used his time during the pandemic shutdown to make a short film with his two daughters, and won the Best Local Film title at the 2020 Pittsburgh Shorts Festival for “Saving Amelia.”
The 27-minute short “is a family adventure film in the spirit of ‘The Goonies’ or ‘E.T.’” he said in a news release.
The film will air at 10 p.m. Saturday as part of an episode of “Filmmakers Corner” on the Pittsburgh PBS station WQED.
“When two contentious sisters stumble upon an old two-way radio as they explore their attic while stuck at home, they realize it can mysteriously communicate with the past,” he said, describing the film. “As they start playing with the radio, they realize they are speaking with Amelia Earhart just hours before the final transmission of her ill-fated flight. It becomes a race against time to help save her. But can these sisters overcome their own quarrels in order to change the course of history forever?”
Fridg said in a news release he and his family created the film with what they had available during lockdown.
“So, with an old camera I had, props we cobbled from all over the house and an antique radio from a local antique shop, we spent five days in our attic filming,” he said. Fridg is the owner of Headspace Media, a video and advertising agency based in Latrobe.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
In one more sign of summer, Palace Gardens Drive-In Theatre is set for its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening and will offer movies tonight, Saturday and Sunday. The first feature film starts at dusk ... Gas prices are hovering around $3.19 a gallon ahead of the holiday, according to www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, remembers the words of Elmer Davis, “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Good evening!
