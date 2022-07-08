To whom it may concern —
Counting the days until the Indiana County Fair begins, the inauspicious start is at post time for the first day of harness racing, 2 p.m. Aug. 25, at J.S. Mack Community Center. That’s 48 days from today although many still look at Sunday of Fair Week, 51 days from now, as the true opening day. Let’s split the difference and call it seven weeks until the fair opens.
Never too early to get in practice for the county fair. Grace United Methodist Church provides that opportunity from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the annual Courtyard Carnival on the front lawn of the church opposite the post office on South Seventh Street. Try your hand at carnival games and a dunk tank, enjoy an inflatable slide and munch on pizza, soft pretzels, snow cones and popcorn — and there’s no charge for admission.
PULL THE PORKER
Most activity at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport Air Show is slated on Saturday and Sunday, but one of the more gutsy events takes place this evening at the airstrip as a prelude to the aerobatic demonstrations planned in the skies over Indiana. The “Pull The Pig” contest, pitting teams of 10 to 15 people in efforts to tug a 25-ton war plane — a Fairchild C-123, nicknamed “Thunder Pig” — a distance of 12 feet on the tarmac, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Not only do organizers expect a team to actually pull that off, multiple entries will be timed for the “Fastest Team Pull” award. The teams’ entry fees go to local charities.
A FAMILY MATTER
On behalf of the Gazette staff, congratulations and best wishes go to former editorial department writers Ellen Matis and Sean Yoder, who are infantiding with their first, baby girl Azalea “Izzy” Matis Yoder, at their home in Centre County. From their Bellefonte area home, Ellen is owner and integrated marketing strategist of Hello Social Co., a team of social media consultants to businesses and community organizations. Sean is a writer and editor for Penn State Undergraduate Education.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The 10th Anniversary Exhibition begins with an opening reception for artists from 6 to 8 this evening at The Artists Hand gallery in downtown Indiana … Jimmy Stewart Museum is screening “Bend of the River” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the museum theater. Stewart co-stars with Julie Adams and Arthur Kennedy in a western set in 1840s Oregon … Billy & The Neptunes play a concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today at Marion Center Park … Spaghetti Benders Restaurant in Indiana hosts karaoke tonight at 10 … S&T Bank Arena at White Township Recreation Complex gets kids into growing mode with an “Intro to Gardening” hands-on workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday … and Jody Holliday’s Summer Concerts series has the Black Ridge band playing original tunes and classic rock favorites from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Local musicians T.J. Isenberg and Mark Eichenberger (a Gazette ad rep by day) said farewell to Indiana with a concert by their band, Myzewell, at H.B. Culpeppers, before heading west and the allure of Los Angeles, 15 years ago on Friday, July 6, 2007. Bill Hastings of the Gazette staff also reported in his edition of Inside Indiana that day of plans for a reunion picnic for former members of United Rubber Workers of America Local 947 at McCreary Tire & Rubber Company, predecessor of Specialty Tires of America … Downtown Indiana prepared for the Taste & Tour promotion at 15 local restaurants for a donation of $25 a ticket (the same price as today) … Allen Heath, owner of Uncle Sudsy’s beer shop, was the sponsor of that weekend’s scheduled free performance by Enrico Colonna’s Indiana Pops Concert Band at the Mack Park grandstand … and state VFW officials were so delighted in the participation of 75 golfers from across the state in the Pennsylvania VFW tournament at the Post 1989 golf course along Indian Springs Road that they immediately rebooked the venue for the 2008 event.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices continue on a welcome plunge in the Indiana area, reaching $4.79 a gallon for regular 87 at most fueling points in central and southern Indiana County. Some in Dayton and Punxsutawney registered $4.69 prices on pennsylvaniagasprices.com … Saltsburg Borough Councilman Abraham Kline, breaking into the barbering trade like colleague P.J. Hruska, has announced that one step remains, the practical exam, before he earns his state barber license. Kline displayed his theory exam completion notice on his social media page Thursday … You know Independence Day is finally gone when Halloween ads start appearing. First up: The seasonal Spirit store at Indiana Mall is advertising employment opportunities … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, borrows Earl Wilson’s quip that “A vacation is what you take when you can’t take any more of what you’ve been taking!”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.