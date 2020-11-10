The Purchase Line school board approved a five-year agreement with T-Mobile for Project 10Million to provide 180 free mobile hotspots for the district at its meeting on Monday night.
Ryan Skomra, technology coordinator, said the project is “an incredible endeavor.”
“I’m glad that someone is stepping up and providing internet to those students who don’t have it,” Skomra said.
The primary target for these hotspots will be students without internet or who have unreliable internet.
Superintendent Shawn Ford echoed the sentiment and had a word for parents: “Parents can be looking for an application that will be coming out.
“We’re working through the process of what that looks like. We’re really excited and hope that this will reach out to those problems we’ve been having.”
Also discussed was the topic of snow days.
“We did get confirmation that we can use our waiver, so we plan to utilize snow days as going remote days,” Ford said. “Students will be expected, on those snow days, to log in and do a school day.”
Ford also extended his congratulations to the fall groups that participated in activities despite the challenges of the pandemic. “From a superintendent’s perspective of the pandemic, I’m very happy that we got to play our games. … I’m also looking forward to the play we’re having this weekend as well. I really appreciate all the cooperation I’ve been seeing.”
The board also heard an update on the Pennsylvania Institute for Instructional Coaching (PIIC), provided by Danielle Rishell, who works with the project. Rishell said the program is going well and is working with teachers in regards to parts of their teaching and classrooms that they wish to strengthen.
“This coaching is mutual, collaborative and reflective. I can go into a classroom and observe or model a lesson or just provide resources. It’s whatever the teacher needs to strengthen their instructional practice,” Rishell said.
So far, she has helped teachers by putting up how-to videos as well as working with them in creating online and offline resources.
After Rishell’s report, the board voted to enter an executive session to discuss personnel and health and safety issues before returning to discuss further agenda items.
Included were reports from high school principal Eric Thomas, who recognized fall sports players, cheerleaders and band members for the great jobs they did throughout the season and also acknowledged the fall play that’s coming up on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Thomas also reported that seventh- and 12th-graders were welcomed back Monday.
“We have about 20 12th-graders remaining remote and nine or 10 seventh-graders remaining remote. That was a smooth transition today. I was a little bit worried about the lunches, but everything went well and they were able to be 6 feet apart with no problems.”
Travis Monroe, elementary school principal reported that fourth-graders returned Monday as well. “It all went very smoothly. Now we’re preparing for fifth and sixth grade returning.” He said five fourth-graders are still learning remotely.
Other items approved by the board include:
• The consideration of revised policies regarding Discrimination/Title IX Sexual Harassment affecting students and staff, hazing, bullying/cyberbulling, dating violence and educator misconduct.
• The memorandum of agreement with PLEA regarding interim substitute teachers.
• The hiring of an interim substitute teacher for the elementary building beginning Dec. 7 and lasting for 90 days with assignment(s) to be determined.
• Extending the employment of Eric Ford as an interim substitute, from March 1, 2021, through the end of the 2020-21 school year. Ford is currently employed as a long-term substitute teacher through Feb. 26, 2021.
• The hiring of Melissa Oaks as a central support services secretary, a 10-month position at $11.65/hour.
• The extension of a memorandum of agreement with AFSCME for performance of duties by support staff outside of normal job classifications, through June 30, 2021.
• The hire of Austin Alessi and Roman Tate as assistant boys basketball coaches for the 2020-21 school year at an entry level salary of $2,500.
• The use of the Purchase Line United Methodist Church activity center for basketball practices at a cost of $450 for the 2020-21 year. A total of 30 hours at $15 per hour.
• The addition of Jodie Kauffman, Raymond Kauffman, Machele Scott and Matthew Scott as fall play volunteers and Jamie Zurenko as a band/musical volunteer.
• The approval of school board legal liability insurance from Dec. 7, 2020, through Dec. 6, 2021 with CM Regent at the cost of $9,968.
• The resolution stating: Purchase Line School District, in accordance with Section 677.1 of the Public School Code of 1949 as amended, is requesting an interim assessment of real property in all townships and municipalities of the school district in both Indiana and Clearfield counties. Results of this assessment are to be placed on the 2021 tax duplicates for school purposes.
• An increase in the long-term substitute teacher rate from $100 per day to $150 per day beginning today.
• The addition of Jarrett Blystone, Stephen Richards, Gilbert Roof, Polly Sinclair, Kevin Wertz and Marlin Yates as Tri-County Drivers.
Also put to vote were the revisions to the phased return to in-school instruction and additions and changes to the health and safety plan. These were put forth to the board and were met with a vote of 7 to 2, with board members Sandra Fyock and Roy Markle voting against the items.