While one suspect is serving prison time for the Aug. 13, 2019, robbery of the Taco Bell along Oakland Avenue in Indiana, his co-defendant in another case is awaiting criminal call in February.
Marquice Brussard Mann, 26, of Indiana, was sentenced in November to four to eight years for the Taco Bell robbery as well as a year’s probation in the September 2019 case.
He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery before Judge Timothy Creany on Nov. 2, while eight other counts including three of recklessly endangering another person were not prosecuted. Creany also sentenced Mann to a year’s probation in the other case, after finding him guilty in a non-jury trial of one count of kidnapping to inflict injury or terror and one count of false imprisonment.
Mann was found not guilty on five other counts including robbery and recklessly endangering another person, in a case reputedly involving a $380 drug debt.
Prosecutors said the victim in that case testified that she was with a female friend at a residence near the Indiana Mall when Amber Marie Lynn, 26, of Kittanning, called them to an apartment along Oak Street.
Lynn has been free on $20,000 bond as her case in the Sept. 3, 2019, drug-related kidnapping and robbery of another woman moves through Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
She was to have a criminal call this week in the latter case before county President Judge William Martin, but it was continued until 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.
There they encountered Mann, who demanded the drug debt, police said. The victim said Mann took his jeans and underwear off and asked the woman to give him oral sex to settle the debt, but she declined.
Eventually, authorities said, the victim’s grandmother withdrew $280 from an ATM, and the victim gave it to Mann, who allowed them to leave.
Three weeks before that incident, employees at the Taco Bell said they were threatened with a handgun as cash was demanded.
During his Nov. 2 court appearance, Mann also was sentenced by Creany to probation in two cases of defiant trespass, both brought by Indiana University of Pennsylvania police.
One case also included a guilty plea to possession of a small amount of marijuana.