Inspired by her quest to find better quality treats and toys for her dog Hudson, a standard poodle/Saint Bernard mix, Kady Letosky, of Bradenville, has opened Tails on the Town specialty pet boutique in downtown Blairsville.
Tails on the Town is at 43 W. Market St., where a grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday.
The store sells pet supplies and toys for dogs and cats “that aren’t offered in the area through other stores,” Letosky said.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“I just think Blairsville needed something like this,” Letosky said. “There’s not a pet store. My dog was the inspiration. I was always taking him to other places to get better quality products.”
Letosky said her store offers an “interactive experience,” as dogs are permitted to come in with owners and shop.
“It’s pet friendly,” she said. “It’s a unique place that you can bring your pet to shop. They can pick out a toy.”
There are also options for dogs that may not be comfortable in social situations.
“We do offer a personalized shopping experience for dogs that maybe don’t get along with other dogs,” she said. “You can book them their own shopping appointment.”
To book an appointment, send a message to the Tails on the Town Facebook page or email kdleto@outlook.com.
Grand opening events are scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, where photographer Heather Hope will be on hand, as well as Ray Kuchinka for caricatures.
TJ’s Rescue Hideaway, of Greensburg, will have adoptable puppies on hand, and Denielle Johns, of Bella Cane Dog Grooming in New Derry, will do nail trims. Biskit’s Barkery, of Greensburg, will have a cake for the dogs, and all dogs will receive a goodie bag.
At 4 p.m., all will gather around the Diamond for a group photo.
Looking ahead, Letosky said she will be planning more events, such as a dog Halloween contest this fall.
“We’re going to be having a bunch of events that are targeted toward dogs to get them out and about to offer something nice for owners to take animals to,” she said.
The business has an outdoor courtyard that’s nearly complete, where owners and animals can hang out.
Inside, Letosky focused on upcycling for the fixtures, using items such as pallets and cable spools.
“We try to do a lot of upcycling to keep waste from going into landfills,” she said.
Letosky said she is also conscious of purchasing her products from other small, American businesses.
“We are a small business supporting other small businesses,” she said. “We have treats made as local as Pittsburgh, and the majority of our inventory comes from small business owners across the United States.”
In addition, she said she chooses products that help make a difference.
“A large portion of our products give back to animals in one way or another — whether it be for adoption fees, safety gear for K-9 dogs, or for having animals spayed and neutered,” Letosky said. “Giving back to the animals was a big part of my business plan and why I picked the companies for inventory that I did.”
She hopes customers will stop by and see what she has to offer.
“It’s just an experience for people and their pets,” she said. “You know they love their pets, and that’s what we’re here for.”