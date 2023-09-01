It now has been two months since the latest four-year contract expired between the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
And the two sides are still talking, said spokespersons for the system that includes Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the union that represents some 5,000 faculty and coaches at IUP and other state-owned institutions.
Kathryn Morton of APSCUF and Kevin Hensil of PASSHE said faculty negotiations continued Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
They said the State System and union negotiation teams discussed department chairs, retrenchment, issues at consolidated universities, student feedback, salary scales, tenure, the grievance process, and faculty safety.
According to their joint statement, the negotiation teams are slated to meet again in one week, on Sept. 7.
Meanwhile, Morton and Hensil said, the contract that expired June 30 remains in effect.
The spokespersons said negotiators have not set a date by which they expect to complete contract talks.
In the past, the two said, APSCUF faculty have worked more than a year with an expired contract.
