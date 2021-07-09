On Thursday, Downtown Indiana will present the First Commonwealth Bank Taste & Tour. This is the 19th year for the event, making it Downtown Indiana’s longest running fundraiser.
Registration for the First Commonwealth Bank Taste & Tour will begin at First Commonwealth Bank headquarters, 601 Philadelphia St., at 5 p.m., and sampling begins at 6 pm.
Participants will walk through downtown and sample tastes at 12 stops featuring samples from 14 local restaurants, breweries and wineries.
Ticket holders will also be eligible for the grand prize of gift certificates from participating businesses as well as other door prizes.
During the First Commonwealth Bank Taste & Tour, attendees can take a break in IRMC Park, where Anthony Frazier & Friends will be playing live for Third Thursday.
Immediately following the event, at 9 p.m. the Indiana Arts Council will host an outdoor screening of the movie classic “The Wizard of Oz” in IRMC Park. Admission is free and snacks will be available for purchase.
Taste & Tour tickets can be purchased at the 700 Shop (700 Philadelphia St., Indiana); by phone at (724) 463-6110 or online at showclix.com.
Downtown Indiana would like to thank First Commonwealth Bank for their support of the event as the naming sponsor, as well as all of the participants that help to make this event so successful each year.
The chairwoman for this year’s event is Rose Strittmatter of First Commonwealth Bank. Proceeds go toward the beautification and promotion of the downtown business district.
Participating are: Artists Hand Gallery & Espresso Bar; Casa Jalisco Restaurante Mexicano; The Coney; Insomnia Cookies; Josephine’s Pizzeria & Enoteca; Levity Brewing Co. & K+K Custom Creations at Lucy Rae Gifts & More; Nap’s Cucina Mia; Noble Stein Brewing Company and Venice Cafe & Pizzeria at Indiana Players/Philadelphia Street Playhouse; Romeo’s Pizzeria and Mediterranean Kitchen; Simply Nutrition Smoothie & Juice Bar; Twisted Vine Winery at The 700 Shop; Woody Lodge Winery; and Sandy’s Custom Cuisine.