A familiar issue tied up much of Tuesday’s session of Indiana Borough Council: a proposed transfer of a state liquor license from another municipality into Indiana.
Also familiar is the opposition it has engendered from other Indiana liquor license holders, along with misgivings from members of borough council who are to vote on that transfer Oct. 20.
At issue is the license from West Wheatfield Township for which gas station operator Dunne Manning Stores LLC of Allentown, Lehigh County, paid $40,000 at a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board auction.
According to the PLCB, Dunne Manning, doing business in Indiana as CAPL Retail LLC, obtained that license. Pending approval of borough council it would go to the Choice Exxon convenience store at 400 Philadelphia St.
No one from Dunne Manning or Choice Exxon spoke at Tuesday’s council session.
On its website, Dunne Manning is described as a provider of branded fuel and food service, convenience store services and car wash operations at over 250 locations in six states.
Those speaking against it were led by Tim McQuaide of the Coney, who acknowledged that “we’ve had this conversation before,” in September 2018 when he unsuccessfully opposed the transfer of a license from Joyland Tavern in Seward to what is now Philly Street Station in the old Train Station at 1125 Philadelphia St.
“There are a lot of people who are invested in Indiana, a lot of people who pay taxes in Indiana,” McQuaide said. “I feel right now is not the right time to add a license to Indiana.”
An argument he used two years ago was that there are too many licenses per capita in Indiana — 21 for a borough of just under 14,000 residents, compared to, say, State College with 38 for a population of about 42,300.
“Everybody in downtown Indiana is struggling right now,” in the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the Choice license would be up for grabs “if that convenience store is not successful,” McQuaide said.
Shane Caylor of Boomerang’s Bar & Grill said he agreed with McQuaide.
“How many licenses are enough?” said Ken Arthurs, owner of Wolfendale’s bar and Grub’s restaurant in downtown Indiana.
Indiana resident Tom Miller also wondered how many liquor licenses are too many, noting that just over the White Township line in late August, Valeski’s Fourth Street BiLo received the blessing of the township board of supervisors to obtain a license from Plumville.
Borough Parking Coordinator Hank Kukula read a letter from Harry Spielman of H.B. Culpeppers, who said he thought Indiana “long ago reached the saturation point” for licenses. Spielman said a “severely shrinking student population” at Indiana University of Pennsylvania added to the reasons why the Choice transfer is ill-advised.
Members of council also have their misgivings about bringing another liquor license in. Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel said he felt swayed by the arguments of businessmen in town.
“I believe I will vote against it,” McDaniel said.
“We need to back up the businesses that already exist,” Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said.
“It doesn’t really serve us,” Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said. “I would speak against adding another liquor license.”
On the other hand, Councilwoman Sara Stewart said, “I know we are in a difficult situation right now, but we are not always going to be in the situation we are in right at this moment.”
Some on council wondered if in fact that West Wheatfield Township license was going somewhere else in town, perhaps to a new Mexican restaurant.
However, Council Vice President Gerald Smith pointed to a license that had been held “for a long time” at 626 Philadelphia St., where Cozumel restaurant once operated and the Casa Jalisco Restaurante Mexicano opened last month.
Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said the former Off The Rocks restaurant once had the license at that location. Off The Rocks still is listed as the license holder on the PLCB website, and the current, temporary holder of that license said that will be the case until the license transfer is completed.
“I have a temporary permit to use the Off The Rocks liquor license,” Heather Oliver, an owner of Casa Jalisco along with her husband, Oscar, and partners Armando Saldana and Hugo Romero, said this morning. “The PLCB did a personal interview with me.”
Given the shutdown of that and other state agencies for many months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the usual length of time for a license transfer, the bureau gave Heather Oliver temporary permission to use the license.
“I have the sheet posted at the restaurant showing the temporary permit,” Heather Oliver said. “We’re in the middle of dealing with the attorney to have the license transferred.”
She declined to say how much she paid for that license, but Saldana said he believed the license cost approximately $60,000, which would be more than the $40,000 CAPL Retail LLC paid at auction for the West Wheatfield Township license.
Oscar Oliver said their restaurant had passed all required inspections. He was involved with Cozumel for 12 years and helped launch El Tesoro Mexican Bar and Grill a short distance away down Philadelphia Street.