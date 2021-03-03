GRACETON – The Center Township board of supervisors on Monday corrected a legal error behind a vote one month ago to grant a tax break to some property owners in the township.
The supervisors on Feb. 2 agreed to waive penalties on real estate tax payments made after the traditional mid-summer deadline and gave taxpayers until Dec. 31 to pay their bills in full at face value. The resolution cited an expired law, Pennsylvania Act 15 of 2020, which empowered local taxing bodies to grant the grace period on 2020 tax bills. The law expired at the end of the year.
In a reworded resolution adopted Monday, the supervisors instead used the authority of 72 PS 5511.10. Technically speaking, that law lets townships and boroughs to set the penalty at zero instead of 10 percent for payments made after the deadline.
Homer City Borough council a month ago adopted a resolution identical to that of Center Township and extended the face-value tax payment deadline under authority of the expired law. The borough council didn’t address the discrepancy Tuesday.
Other votes in February to relieve taxpayers of the penalty by the Indiana County board of commissioners and Clymer Borough council were based on the long-standing state law.