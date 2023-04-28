BRUSH VALLEY — The last day to pay 2023 county and Brush Valley Township real estate and per capita taxes at the discount amount is Monday.
After this date, the taxes will be due at the face amount. The tax office is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
HOMER CITY — The last day to pay the 2023 county and Homer City Borough real estate and per capita/occupation taxes at the discount amount is Monday.
After this date, the taxes will be due at the face amount. The tax office is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. There also is a drop slot in the door.
White Township tax collector Jeff Mack and Indiana Borough tax collector Bill Lundstrom remind borough and township property owners that the deadline for paying 2023 spring real estate taxes at the discount amount is Monday.
Payments made after Monday will be due at the face amount through June 30.
Both offices will accept payments during regular office hours.
Payments by mail must be postmarked by May 1 to receive the discount, and those desiring a receipt should include both halves of the tax bill as well as a stamped envelope.
