Indiana Borough tax collector Bill Lundstrom and White Township tax collector Jeff Mack remind borough and township property owners that the deadline for paying 2022 spring real estate taxes at the discount amount is Monday.
Payments made after Monday will be due at the face amount through June 30.
Their offices are open to accept payments during regular hours through Monday. Payments by mail must be postmarked by May 2 to receive the discount and those desiring a receipt by mail should include both halves of the tax bill as well as a stamped envelope.
They also remind taxpayers that the Indiana County per capita tax has been eliminated beginning this year.
Mack can be reached by calling (724) 471-2952 and Lundstrom can be reached at (724) 349-3765.