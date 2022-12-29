Jeff Mack, White Township tax collector, and Bill Lundstrom, Indiana Borough tax collector, remind township and borough taxpayers that 2022 real estate taxes are due by Saturday.
After that date, taxes will become delinquent and will be due at the courthouse.
Both offices will accept payments during regular hours today and Friday, and will have additional hours from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Payments must be by bank check, money order or cash. Personal checks will not be accepted.
Phone inquiries may be made by calling (724) 471-2952 (White Township) and (724) 349-3765 (Indiana Borough).