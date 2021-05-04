Montgomery Twp. tax collector Patricia Matko-Goodlin reminds taxpayers that Wednesday is the last day to pay county/township real estate and per capita taxes at the discount amount.
After Wednesday, the real estate taxes will be due at the face amount until Dec. 31.
There will be no penalty period for county/township real estate taxes in 2021.
The county and township per capita tax will be payable at the face amount of $10 through July 7. After July 7, the per capita will be due at $11 until Dec. 31. Due to COVID-19, office hours are by appointment only. Face masks are required.
Payments by check or money order can be placed in the lock box by the office door.
Payments also can be sent through the mail. If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the office at (814) 743- 5236.
o o o
Green Township Tax Collector Patty Ferringer Houck reminds taxpayers that Thursday is the last day to pay county/township real estate and per capita taxes at the discount amount.
After Thursday, the real estate taxes will be due at the face amount through Dec. 31. There will be no penalty period for county/township real estate taxes in 2021.
The county per capita tax will be available at the face amount of $5 through July 8. Due to COVID-19, office hours are by appointment only.
Face masks are required. Payments by check or money order can be placed in a lock box by the office door.
Payments also can be sent through the mail.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please call the office at (724) 254-4191.